Supreme Group Strengthens Thailand Presence With Full Ownership Of Supreme Feltol Unveils New Identity Supreme Fostreon (Thailand) Company Limited

Supreme Group , a global leader in advanced material technologies and engineered product solutions, has announced the successful acquisition of full ownership of Supreme Feltol (Thailand) Company Limited following the acquisition of the remaining shareholding from minority shareholders. Supreme was already the majority shareholder in the venture, and this move brings the company under complete ownership of the Supreme Group.

With this transition, the company has been renamed Supreme Fostreon (Thailand) Company Limited , marking a significant step in the Group's long-term vision for Thailand as a strategic base for regional innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Established in 2019, the company has rapidly evolved to become a trusted manufacturer of Interior Trims and NVH components for leading automotive OEMs. Operating from its modern facility in Rayong, the company has earned a reputation for quality, agility, and customer-centricity.

“Taking full ownership enables us to bring in Supreme Group's global technologies, material innovations, and design capabilities to support the evolving needs of this region,” said Amit Kavrie, Managing Director, Supreme Group. “We believe Thailand is strategically positioned to become a significant innovation and manufacturing hub for our Group in the South East Asia region.”

As part of the transition, Supreme Fostreon will benefit from deeper integration into the Group's global ecosystem of material science, design, and engineering. With a focus on light weighting, sustainability, and customer co-development, the company is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the next generation of mobility solutions.

Manoj Swain, Director – International Operations at Supreme Group , added,“With a strong foundation and a capable team, this transition allows us to better align with global customers, invest in scalable growth, and strengthen our regional partnerships. We look forward to engaging with our customers in the coming weeks to share our broader vision.”

Over the past few years, Supreme Group has played a hands-on role in leading the Thailand company's strategy, execution, and customer engagement. The company's leadership and operations will continue seamlessly, ensuring continuity, stability, and consistent service for customers and partners.

The company has also received several national recognitions over the past year that underscore its commitment to operations excellence. In late 2023, Supreme Fostreon achieved FORD Q1 Certification and was honoured with the Top Supplier Award by AAT, recognising its consistent delivery, product quality, and performance standards. In 2024, in its debut year of participation, the company received the Silver Award at the prestigious TPA Thailand 5S Awards, standing out among 18 national finalists. Additionally, Supreme Fostreon earned the Gold Level Award from Thailand's Ministry of Labour for Excellence in Occupational Safety and Health, further affirming its best-in-class workplace practices and safety culture.

Looking ahead, Supreme Fostreon is entering a new phase of growth with significant investments in R&D, advanced material development, and product innovation. The company is also establishing a world-class Experience Centre in Thailand that will be designed to enhance customer collaboration, enable co-development initiatives, and showcase cutting-edge technologies from across the Group's global network.

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is a leader in advanced materials and engineered solutions, catering to the automotive and diverse industrial sectors. With global customers and a legacy of innovation spanning four decades, Supreme is committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions that power the future of mobility and industry.

