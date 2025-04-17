MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Arix Technologies launches partner program for robotic corrosion inspections

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Arix Technologies , a developer of robotic solutions for industrial corrosion detection, has launched a new global partner program aimed at expanding access to its pipe-climbing inspection robot, Venus.

The program targets non-destructive testing (NDT) companies and industrial managed service providers (MSPs) seeking to enhance their offerings with automation.

Arix's initiative comes as industries worldwide face growing challenges in maintaining aging infrastructure amid labor shortages.

The company says its Venus robotic system can conduct inspections up to 15 times faster than conventional methods, offering advantages in safety, cost, and data quality.

Craig Malloy, CEO of Arix Technologies, says:“By equipping trusted service providers with our robotic platform, we're scaling smarter, faster, and safer inspections.

“This program allows us to expand our reach while helping partners stand out in a competitive market.”

The Arix Partner Program offers flexible engagement options – including ownership, leasing, and subcontracting – and includes onboarding, field training, sales enablement, and technical support.

According to the company, clients such as LyondellBasell have used the technology to reduce inspection time by a factor of 15 and cut costs by nearly 90 percent compared to manual methods.

The platform is designed to inspect above-ground insulated piping for corrosion under insulation (CUI), an often hidden but critical threat to industrial systems.

Using advanced sensors, Venus collects high-resolution 3D corrosion data, which feeds into an AI-powered analytics platform for risk prioritization and maintenance planning.

Arix says its technology can help operators reduce inspection costs by up to 40 percent while generating ten times more actionable data.

Interested companies can contact Arix or download the partner guide via the company's website.

A growing market

​The market for robotic pipe inspection is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for safer, more efficient infrastructure maintenance solutions across various industries.

Companies like ULC Technologies have developed systems such as the Cirris XI Inspection Robot, which can be deployed into live gas mains to extend the life of pipes and reduce emissions.

Similarly, RedZone Robotics offers autonomous robots designed for sewer infrastructure, providing comprehensive imagery and data to streamline the inspection process. ​

In addition to these, Nexxis , in collaboration with Data61 , has introduced the Magneto platform – a pipe inspection robot equipped with electromagnetic feet and AI capabilities, allowing it to navigate complex industrial structures.

Waygate Technologies , a Baker Hughes business, offers a suite of robotic inspection tools, including crawler robots and PTZ camera systems, designed to enhance safety and productivity in confined space inspections.

These innovations reflect a broader trend towards automation in infrastructure maintenance, addressing challenges such as aging systems and labor shortages.​