Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Taps Data Center Veteran Jonathan Martone To Guide Data Center Market Expansion Strategy



Martone will assist with evaluating and sourcing U.S. and Canadian sites, focusing on power availability, connectivity, and operational feasibility.

The move reflects SolarBank's strategy to align with AI-driven data demand and to integrate clean energy solutions with digital infrastructure.

The company has reaffirmed its U.S. focus to reduce exposure to tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. SolarBank's recent $49.8 million deal with Qcells underpins its commitment to“Made in America” infrastructure.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., has taken a key step in advancing its expansion into the data center market by bringing on seasoned advisor Jonathan Martone. The company announced it has retained Martone and his firm, Martone Advisors LLC, to support strategic efforts in identifying and assessing opportunities for data center development in North America ( ).

Martone, who has spent over 25 years in the telecommunications and data center sectors, is known for his hands-on role in building data center ecosystems and advising clients on network design and site development. His background includes consulting for private equity firms and operators to evaluate...

