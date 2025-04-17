Sands And Sands China Listed Top The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 Casinos And Gaming Category

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands and Sands China were again included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, with the two companies recording the highest global environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores in the casinos and gaming category.

Sands China was the highest-scoring company in the casinos and gaming category, ranking among the top 1% of S&P global ESG scores, while Sands received designation among the top 10% of overall S&P global ESG scores. Sands and Sands China were among only seven companies in the casinos and gaming industry included in the 2025 yearbook, with 41 companies assessed. Sands was the only U.S.-based company in the casinos and gaming category listed in the yearbook.

The comprehensive annual overview of the state of corporate sustainability around the world is based on evaluation of ESG performance. More than 7,690 companies assessed for the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered for inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Distinctions are calculated against the top-performing company in each industry, and exclusions applied thereafter. This year, only 780 companies made it into the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

These designations for Sands and Sands China are the latest recognition from the world's leading reputational benchmarks that assess ESG performance. This past December, Sands was again recognized on the Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices (DJSI) , with placement on both DJSI World and DJSI North America for the fifth consecutive year. Sands China was named to DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific for the third consecutive year.

Sands also was included in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 , ranking 60th out of 600 companies, and was highest among the 19 companies making the list in the hotels, dining and leisure industry.

“As we strive to push our performance forward each year, the stringent CSA assessment provides an important benchmark for the impact we are making in the areas we've prioritized,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said.“Recognition in the yearbook demonstrates our progress, yet we do not take inclusion for granted. We know we must continually advance to receive this important designation, and that is always our goal.”

With the goal of achieving measured and ongoing ESG progress, Sands established 2021-2025 ambitions to invest $200 million in workforce development, contribute 250,000 volunteer hours to its communities and reduce carbon emissions by 17.5% by the end of the period, mapping to its People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars. Sands will report its progress on these targets in the 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance report, which will be released in spring 2025.

To learn more about the company's corporate responsibility initiatives, read the latest environmental, social and governance report: .