Amir Leaves Moscow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Moscow on Thursday, after an official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

HH the Amir was seen off upon departure at Vnukovo International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister HE Denis Manturov; Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mikhail Bogdanov; Qatar's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani; the Russian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Dmitry Nikolayevich Dogadkin; and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the visit by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.