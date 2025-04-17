Sanctioning International Bank Of Yemen For Supporting The Houthis

Today, the United States is sanctioning the International Bank of Yemen Y.S.C (IBY) for its financial support to the Houthis, as well as key leaders or officials of IBY: Kamal Hussain Al Jebry, Ahmed Thabit Noman Al-Absi, and Abdulkader Ali Bazara. This action is part of a broader U.S. government effort to prevent Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and protect these critical waterways for global commerce.

The United States is committed to disrupting Houthi financial networks and banking access as part of our whole-of-government approach to eliminating Iran’s threat network. We are committed to supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen’s efforts to ensure the country’s banking sector remains insulated from Houthi influence.

Today’s action was taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. The U.S. Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, effective February 16, 2024. On March 4, 2025, the Department of State announced the Re-designation of Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. For more information, please refer to Treasury’s Press Release.