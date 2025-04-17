Battle Bars & Stella Blue Coffee Team Up For The Ultimate Caffeinated Protein Bar: Dark Chocolate Espresso
The result? A mouthwatering dark chocolate espresso bar , perfectly blending Stella Blue Coffee's bold taste with Battle Bars' signature crispy texture. Each bar packs 17 grams of protein and 100mg of caffeine , making it the ideal fuel for your morning routine, gym session, or daily grind.
"We partnered with Battle Bars to bring our fans a delicious, caffeinated protein bar that delivers real fuel," said Big Cat. "Made with Stella Blue Coffee, the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar is my go-to before the studio, the gym, or when I'm chasing Stella and my kids around the house. Hope you guys love it as much as I do."
Unlike many protein bars, Battle Bars are made without artificial sweeteners, fillers, or canola oil , ensuring a clean, guilt-free way to power your day.
Key Benefits of the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar:
Bold, delicious taste – A rich dark chocolate and espresso blend that satisfies.
High protein content – 17g of protein for muscle recovery and strength.
Clean ingredients – No fake sugars, fillers, or canola oil.
Energy boost – 100mg of caffeine from Stella Blue Coffee to keep you moving.
The Dark Chocolate Espresso Battle Bar is available now at BattleBars . Plus, for a limited time, receive a FREE bag of Stella Blue Cold Brew Coffee with any $100 purchase.
Media Contact:
Emily Sheffield
[email protected]
847-485-9780
SOURCE Battle Bars
