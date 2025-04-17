Dallas Jury Issues $105+ Million Verdict Against Twitter In Vidstream Patent Infringement Lawsuit

DALLAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in Dallas has awarded over $105 million in favor of Texas-based VidStream, LLC, in a long-running patent infringement lawsuit against social media giant Twitter, Inc., now known as X Corp.

On April 16, the jury of five women and three men found that Twitter willfully infringed VidStream's U.S. Patent No. 8,464,304, which covers server and client technology for easily sharing videos online. The case is VidStream, LLC. v. Twitter, Inc., No. 3:16-cv-00764.

Lead trial counsel Brad Caldwell from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry presented VidStream's case over the past two weeks in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in downtown Dallas.

"Our clients and the entire trial team are thankful for the jury's time and service before finding VidStream's patent was willfully infringed," says Mr. Caldwell. "We are proud to help VidStream protect the company's valuable technology."

Jurors heard how the owners of Texas-based Youtoo Technologies filed for bankruptcy protection after the lawsuit was filed. VidStream later acquired the patent and continued the lawsuit alongside many of Youtoo's original investors and employees. Before the lawsuit, executives from Youtoo and Twitter had multiple meetings where Twitter executives praised Youtoo's ideas.

In the years before the trial, Twitter filed unsuccessful challenges before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which rejected Twitter's appeals and affirmed the Board's earlier findings .

In addition to Mr. Caldwell, the Caldwell Cassady & Curry trial team that successfully represented VidStream at trial included Jason Cassady , Austin Curry , and Adrienne Dellinger with significant contributions from fellow firm attorneys John Summers , Daniel Pearson , Seth Reich , Richard Cochrane , and Bjorn Blomquist .

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets lawsuits, fiduciary duty breaches, class actions, and disputes between company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more: .

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

