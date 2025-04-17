Gleim Exam Prep Launches Updated 2025 CIA Review Course Aligned With New IIA CIA Exam Syllabus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainesville, Fl., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has recently released the 2025 edition of its CIA review course , comprehensively updated to align with The Institute of Internal Auditors' (The IIA's) new CIA exam syllabus, becoming testable May 28, 2025.

In addition to new and updated content, the latest edition of the industry's first CIA prep course features brand-new video lectures filmed in an engaging style designed to help exam candidates master the material and navigate the sizeable changes to the CIA exam's testable topics.



Earlier this year, The IIA updated both the Global Internal Audit Standards and the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF), two documents that directionally orient the field of internal audit. To account for these changes, The IIA's new syllabus restructures the CIA exam into three new parts:

. Part 1: Internal Audit Fundamentals

. Part 2: Internal Audit Engagement

. Part 3: Internal Audit Function



Gleim's industry-leading CIA exam review materials have been expertly designed to reflect these shifts and include additional improvements. The Gleim CIA Review System offers a variety of features designed to enhance the learning experience, including thousands of multiple-choice questions and access to their team of Personal Counselors, who are available to provide individualized support throughout the exam prep process.



Gleim ensures that its CIA content remains up to date for at least 18 months from the date of purchase, providing free, automatic updates to its online classroom. Furthermore, the Premium review course includes the Access Until You Pass® guarantee, allowing Gleim customers to study with the most up-to-date content until they successfully pass their exam.



Gleim has a rich history in exam preparation, having created the world's first CIA review course in 1980, and the Gleim team has expertly navigated many similar CIA exam changes. That's why, for 45 years, more internal auditors have trusted Gleim to pass their CIA exam than any other review course on the market.



Gleim's #1 CIA prep course is available to anyone interested in taking the next step in their internal audit career.



About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. For 50 years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time, but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit

