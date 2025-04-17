Privaplan Releases Essential Guide For AI And HIPAA Security Compliance

PrivaPlan Associates provides clarity and confidence while navigating compliance.

New Resource Supports Safe, Compliant Use of Generative AI in Health Care

- David Ginsberg, President of PrivaPlan Associates FE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As generative AI in health care becomes a game-changer for clinical workflows and operational efficiency, PrivaPlan Associates, Inc. has released a critical new resource to help health care leaders, IT teams, and compliance professionals maintain strict compliance with federal privacy and security regulations."Third-Party Generative AI in Health Care: Balancing Innovation with the HIPAA Security Rule” is a practical, expert-driven guide designed to help health care organizations navigate the adoption of generative AI. Backed by over 20 years of HIPAA compliance expertise, it provides a clear structure and actionable strategies for implementing AI tools that align with the HIPAA Security Rule and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework.“Health care innovation must go hand in hand with privacy and security,” said David Ginsberg, CEO of PrivaPlan Associates.“Our new guide empowers organizations to harness the potential of generative AI while staying fully compliant with HIPAA and NIST standards. It's about enabling smarter, faster, and safer care delivery through responsible AI adoption.”The guide helps health care organizations:1. Strategically integrate generative AI, and AI Ambient Scribes, without compromising compliance.2. Understand how the NIST AI RMF aligns with HIPAA.3. Configure strong security settings that align with the HIPAA Security Rule.4. Develop and maintain data integrity, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI outcomes.5. Explore and assess clinical workflows for AI adoption to streamline processes and optimize data management.6. Collaborate across departments from clinical to IT to compliance teams.7. Prepare for evolving patient needs with AI advancements.The guide is also included in PrivaPlan's all-in-one HIPAA Compliance Toolkit, which features ready-to-use templates, policy-building guides, and expert-developed frameworks designed to help healthcare organizations build, maintain, and strengthen HIPAA compliance from the ground up.Download this essential guide for secure AI adoption in health care at our special introductory low price and confidently lead your organization into the future. Learn more:About PrivaPlan: PrivaPlan Associates, Inc. ( ) delivers end-to-end privacy and security, offering businesses a proactive approach to identifying and eliminating vulnerabilities while remaining compliant. With more than 20 years of experience in privacy and security consulting, particularly in the health care sector, PrivaPlan is a trusted leader who fosters confidence in online systems while safeguarding sensitive information.

