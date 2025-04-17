Truecomp Named Finalist In 2025 HR Tech Awards For Best Talent Intelligence Solution

TrueComp Recognized as 2025 HR Tech Awards Best Talent Intelligence Solution Finalist

Accolade honors public sector technology that empowers smarter, more equitable workforce decisions

- Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & AdvisoryWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TrueComp , the leading workforce analytics and compensation planning platform for the public sector, has been named a 2025 HR Tech Awards finalist by Lighthouse Research & Advisory . The company was recognized in the Talent Analytics category for Best Talent Intelligence Solution, honoring technologies that help organizations make more strategic talent decisions through data and insights.The HR Tech Awards, now in its sixth year, spotlight the most innovative and effective HR technologies on the market. With over 5,000 HR technology providers globally, only 1–2% earn this distinction each year. Finalists were announced earlier today following a rigorous review process by an independent panel of industry analysts, practitioners, and educators.“It's easy for many HR tech providers to focus on the private sector, but the government HR function also needs intuitive, useful technology,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory.“TrueComp is one of those providers, offering a mechanism for more than 1,000 clients across cities, counties, and government agencies to not just manage compensation, but bring data to critical workforce decisions and collective bargaining discussions. Excellent work.”TrueComp's data-driven platform helps agencies across the U.S. tackle some of the most pressing public sector challenges-recruiting and retaining talent, managing compensation fairly, and aligning HR and finance teams to support long-term fiscal sustainability.“We built TrueComp to solve real and urgent problems in government-like the lack of clear, connected data around labor costs,” said Michael Fryke, CEO of TrueComp.“This recognition validates the work our team is doing to support agencies with technology that's not only powerful, but easy to use-and purpose-built for public service. We're proud to help agencies make more transparent, sustainable workforce decisions at a time when it's needed most.”"Every year I'm curious how the industry's best and brightest companies are going to raise the bar," Ben Eubanks continues. "Our team and judges are constantly amazed by the ways today's HR tech providers are bringing real, measurable value to the market. Personally, I think this year's entries represent the best that our industry has to offer."To see the full list of award recipients, visit:About TrueCompTrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp recognizes that a government agency's workforce is its most valuable asset and helps organizations treat talent management as a strategic priority. By delivering instant, actionable insights, TrueComp enables agencies to attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The company was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at .

