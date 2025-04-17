360Training, Inc. Acquires On The Fly Brands To Strengthen Food & Beverage Training Market Leadership

"This acquisition represents a bold step forward in our mission to deliver trusted, accessible regulatory training that protects the public and supports industry professionals," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "By bringing the On The Fly brands into the 360training family, we're not only extending our leadership in the food and beverage sector-we're reinforcing our commitment to innovation, compliance, and empowering safer hospitality environments nationwide."

The newly acquired brands have built a strong legacy of convenient, affordable, and user-friendly online certification programs:



TABC On The Fly is an approved provider of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) certification.



Certified On The Fly delivers Texas Department of State Health Services-approved Texas Food Handler certification.

BASSET On The Fly offers Illinois Liquor Control Commission-approved alcohol seller-server training through the BASSET program.

"Every product we deliver is ultimately about building safer, more responsible communities," said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training. "With these brands, we're able to expand access to approved training content that helps prevent alcohol-related incidents, reduce foodborne illness risks, and meet strict state regulations with ease. It's a win for both public safety and the professionals who keep our food and beverage spaces running."

Since 2013, TABC On The Fly, Certified On The Fly, and BASSET On The Fly have been trusted by more than one million servers, bartenders, managers, and food service professionals across Texas and Illinois.

"Our customers count on us for reliable, streamlined learning experiences," added Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training. "This acquisition allows us to elevate the customer experience with an even broader selection of approved, mobile-friendly training products that fit the way today's workforce learns-anytime, anywhere."

360training will continue to deliver the high-quality learning experiences these brands are known for. With this acquisition, the Company continues its momentum in delivering industry-leading regulatory training that's not only compliant-but impactful.

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, and financial services. With innovative technology and a commitment to quality education, they offer accredited courses fostering safe and healthy communities. Having delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including AgentCampus , VanEd , OSHAcampus , OSHA , Hard Hat Training , AdvanceOnline , ACLS Medical Training , American Resuscitation Council , HIPAA Exams , Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC) , TIPS , Compliance Training Online , and Learn2Serve , 360training remains dedicated to expanding its offerings. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers. Please visit or our social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

About TABC On The Fly

TABC On The Fly is an approved online provider of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) certification. Known for its affordable pricing, fast delivery, and intuitive user experience, TABC On The Fly has helped hundreds of thousands of Texas alcohol seller-servers get certified efficiently. Its commitment to simplicity and state compliance has made it a trusted name among bartenders, servers, and restaurant managers across the state.

About Certified On The Fly

Certified On The Fly is a Texas Department of State Health Services-approved provider of Texas Food Handler certification. With a mission to make food safety training accessible and stress-free, Certified On The Fly offers a completely online, mobile-friendly certification experience designed for today's fast-paced hospitality workforce. Food service employees across Texas rely on it for convenience and regulatory compliance.

About BASSET On The Fly

BASSET On The Fly is an Illinois Liquor Control Commission-approved provider of BASSET (Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training) certification. Designed for Illinois alcohol servers and sellers, BASSET On The Fly delivers efficient and engaging online training that meets state compliance requirements. Its easy-to-use platform and commitment to affordable pricing have earned it widespread adoption among Illinois hospitality professionals.

SOURCE 360training, Inc.