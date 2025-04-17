(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (Article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings) On April 16, 2025 EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Otus Capital Management Limited now holds 2.99% of the voting rights of the company. Otus Capital Management Limited has therefore crossed down the threshold of 3%. The notification, dated April 15, 2025, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Otus Capital Management Limited, 29 Queen Anne's Gate, London SW1H 9BU, UK; Andrew Gibbs

Transaction date: April 14, 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3% Denominator: 14,327,024

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Andrew Gibbs 0 0 0.00% Otus Capital Management Limited 714,792 428,880 2.99% Subtotal 714,792 428,880 2.99% TOTAL 428,880 0 2.99% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 428,880 2.99%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Otus Capital Management Ltd acts as the investment manager (with control of voting rights) for: The Maga Micro Cap Fund, Regents of the University of Michigan and LGT Select Equity Global-Pool Otus, that hold the shares reported here. Otus Capital Management Ltd is 30% owned by Canepa-OCM Holdings Limited & is 70% owned by Andrew Gibbs. Additional information: Otus Capital Management Ltd is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website ( ).

EVS values transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations and is committed to keeping its shareholders and stakeholders informed about developments that may impact the ownership structure. EVS remains focused on its strategic objectives and is confident in its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email ... or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

