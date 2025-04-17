KDAN Upgrades Core PDF SDK Technology, Partners With Global Distributors To Expand International Market

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KDAN (TPEx: 7737), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today announced a transformative upgrade to its flagship PDF Software Development Kit (SDK), ComPDF, bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to document management workflows across all major platforms

The enhanced SDK now features groundbreaking intelligent features while supporting self-hosted deployment and comprehensive cross-platform compatibility-positioning KDAN among an elite group of PDF technology providers to support Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, API integration, and self-hosted deployment environments.

The latest update delivers measurable business impact through AI-enhanced document conversion reducing processing time while increasing accuracy. Its advanced table recognition extracts complex data with precision, and automated layout analysis achieves an industry-leading 99% accuracy. The upgraded Web SDK empowers businesses to build custom document workflows with unprecedented efficiency.

In the second quarter of 2025, KDAN will also launch a new AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution. This solution leverages large language models (LLMs) and enterprise-grade knowledge bases to enable natural language querying of internal documents, improving document discoverability and knowledge retrieval across organizations.

"ComPDF is a modular SDK that allows for seamless integration of PDF capabilities across platforms," said Chun-Chin Su, Ph.D., Chief Product & Strategy Officer at KDAN. "Its flexibility empowers enterprises to design and scale document workflows based on their unique business needs."

Industries from IT and construction to manufacturing and finance are leveraging ComPDF to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency. ComPDF has helped organizations accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, KDAN will focus on supporting knowledge-intensive sectors such as finance, legal, and healthcare-industries where data security and intelligent search capabilities are critical. With enterprise-grade compliance and robust AI tools, KDAN is committed to solving the growing challenges of enterprise information management.

To drive global expansion, KDAN is partnering with distributors and resellers in key markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Germany. These strategic alliances will strengthen KDAN's local technical support and sales infrastructure while further promoting its technology in the international market.

"The document management landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift, and our AI-powered solutions are at the forefront of this revolution," said Kenny Su, Founder and Chairman of KDAN. "With our expanded global network, we're not just selling software - we're delivering transformative capabilities that unlock the full value of organizational knowledge across borders and industries."

About KDAN

KDAN (TPEx: 7737) is committed to providing diverse AI-driven workflow and data solutions. We empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency, optimize organizational agility, and create business value through innovative digital solutions while pursuing the vision of sustainable development.

