Deadline Alert: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (“Ultra Clean” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: UCTT ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ULTRA CLEAN INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2024. In connection with its earnings, the Company revealed that it was facing“demand softness” in its business“relat[ed] to extended qualification time lines and some inventory digestion.”

On this news, Ultra Clean's stock price fell $10.16, or 28.2%, to close at $25.90 per share on February 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ultra Clean's optimistic reports of significant growth and increased earnings potential fell short of reality as they failed to incorporate the impending weaker demand due to issues one of its major customers was facing, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, particularly given the volatility of the semiconductor industry; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Clean securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 23, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

