Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 11.01%

Sustainable 11.01% CAGR Reflects Enduring Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Demand Across Sectors

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.01% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM ), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and ' Market Forecast: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.01% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EFM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in EFM Platforms

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, where financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated, EFM has become critical to safeguarding organizational integrity and minimizing risk exposure. EFM solutions, powered by AI and advanced analytics, enable organizations to proactively detect, prevent, and respond to fraudulent activities, by enabling proactive risk detection, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. These technologies enhance the ability to identify suspicious activities, reduce fraud, improve compliance, and optimize operational efficiency, ultimately mitigating financial crime risks and strengthening financial performance across industries.

According to Siddharth Arya, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "EFM solutions are no longer just about mitigating risks - they have become essential to strengthening organizational resilience, improving decision-making, and ensuring long-term sustainability. By integrating AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, leading EFM platforms are transforming how businesses detect, prevent, and respond to fraud in real time. These intelligent systems not only automate fraud detection processes but also provide deeper insights into patterns and behaviours, enabling businesses to stay one step ahead of evolving threats. As financial crimes become more sophisticated, EFM solutions are critical to enhancing operational efficiency, safeguarding assets, and maintaining regulatory compliance across industries."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EFM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EFM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EFM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, ML, and advanced analytics are transforming EFM solutions to reduce financial crime risks and enhance financial performance.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including NICE Actimize, Feedzai, SymphonyAI, DataVisor, BPC, SAS, FICO, Experian, RS Software, and Cleafy as SPARK Leaders. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, IBM, Fiserv, Featurespace, Eastnets, Clari5 and Kiya.

Why This Matters for EFM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of EFM solution providers, these insights are essential for uncovering new market opportunities, refining strategic growth plans, and staying ahead of emerging competitors. As organizations increasingly prioritize digital transformation and resilience, EFM vendors must ensure their solutions offer enterprise-scale stability, advanced security features, and AI-powered fraud detection capabilities that deliver significant ROI. With the rising complexity of financial crimes, the ability to provide real-time fraud prevention and regulatory compliance is becoming a critical factor for success in the evolving threat landscape.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on EFM market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the EFM market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

