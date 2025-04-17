Healthcare Technology Veteran Russ Johannesson Appointed CEO Of Caregentic To Accelerate Growth And Market Leadership

Strategic leadership appointment positions Caregentic to lead next wave of AI-driven transformation in healthcare delivery

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregentic, an advanced AI-native patient automation platform that streamlines clinician workflows, today announced the appointment of Russ Johannesson as CEO. A seasoned healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and board member with over three decades of experience scaling high-growth health tech companies, Russ brings deep expertise in AI, digital health, and commercial operations to guide Caregentic's next phase of national and international expansion. He will also serve on the Board of Directors for Caregentic.

Most recently, Russ served as CEO and Board Member of Glooko, the global leader in connected care for cardiometabolic conditions, where he oversaw the company's growth to support more than 1.2 million active patients and over 8,000 healthcare institutions across 31 countries. During his tenure at Glooko, he tripled ARR, raised over $250M in capital, including a Series E. He led four strategic acquisitions across AI/ML, remote patient monitoring, and digital therapeutics. Previously, Russ was COO at Sharecare, where he helped scale the business from $47M to over $400M in revenue, and Chief Client Officer at OptumHealth (UnitedHealth Group), where he oversaw sales, marketing, and client management for an $8B+ portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Carlson Marketing Worldwide, Sapient, Perot Systems, and Deloitte.

"Russ has a remarkable ability to translate complex healthcare challenges into practical, technology-driven solutions," said Dr. Ash Zenooz, Executive Chair of the Caregentic Board. "He not only sees where the market is going, he knows how to get there. His leadership at Glooko demonstrated his gift for scaling globally, building meaningful partnerships, and delivering tools that empower care teams and improve outcomes. As Caregentic accelerates its expansion with leading health systems and payers, Russ's deep understanding of applied technology coupled with customer needs will be a powerful driver of growth and impact."

"Caregentic is redefining how intelligent automation and agentic AI can support care delivery at scale," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Caregentic. "By digitizing condition-specific workflows, we have the opportunity to meaningfully reduce clinician burden, improve patient access and outcomes, and make health systems more efficient. I'm thrilled to join this extraordinary team and help realize the full potential of Caregentic's platform as we expand across the U.S. and globally."

Born out of a strategic partnership with Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures, Caregentic has demonstrated early success. Its women's health product, offered initially to Northwell employees, improved patient engagement, reduced no-shows, lowered administrative workload for clinical staff, while driving higher Net Promoter Scores® from patients. Northwell is expanding deployment of the Caregentic platform to other business units across New York's largest healthcare system.

Northwell Health is a member of the Aegis Digital Consortium, a collaboration of 11 leading health systems across the U.S. to develop and scale AI-enabled technology solutions, such as Caregentic, to address healthcare's most pressing quality, cost, and equity challenges. Caregentic will soon be deployed in additional health systems in the Aegis Digital Consortium.

About Caregentic

Caregentic is an AI-native patient automation platform purpose-built to streamline clinical workflows, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient experiences at scale. Powered by intelligent agentic AI, Caregentic enables health systems to digitize and automate condition-specific care journeys-from intake to follow-up-ensuring more personalized, efficient, and effective care delivery. Designed in partnership with leading providers, the platform improves operational efficiency, boosts revenue performance, and drives measurable improvements in clinician and patient satisfaction.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 88,000+ employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation venture studio that partners with entrepreneurs and healthcare industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient access, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kara Spak for Caregentic

[email protected]

SOURCE Caregentic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED