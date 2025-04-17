Palmetto's Energy Intelligence Group Secures Wattshift As First Virtual Power Plant Customer

API to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, a leading provider of clean technology products and services, today announced its Energy Intelligence Group has signed WattShift as its first Virtual Power Plant (VPP) customer. This milestone follows the recent launch of Palmetto's Energy Intelligence API , a powerful new data tool that provides unprecedented access to building energy modeling. The API empowers businesses, utilities, and developers to drive the widespread adoption of clean energy solutions.

The company's first VPP customer is WattShift , a leader in smart thermostat and distributed energy resource demand management bringing cheaper, cleaner energy to homes. Recognizing that peak energy demand drives up costs and carbon emissions, WattShift's software connects to smart thermostats and intelligently manages energy use during these critical times. Whether with thermostats, hot water heaters, or home solar and battery arrays, WattShift's innovative approach puts money back in consumers' pockets without compromising comfort by proactively adjusting settings based on grid conditions and energy prices.

WattShift is using Palmetto's Energy Intelligence software to predict a home's energy consumption, production, and storage capacity at peak demand times, thereby improving load-shifting recommendations and maximizing impact with minimal disruption to comfort or convenience for our customers.

Will Blanchard, CEO of WattShift, stated, "Palmetto's Energy Intelligence software allows us to model a home's disaggregated energy footprint at the hourly level, insights that help us create maximum value for our customers. These insights allow us to optimize the timing of energy usage, including the efficient utilization of battery and thermal storage for grid support. The product was a natural fit for us at WattShift, and the platform offers the potential to significantly expand WattShift's reach and impact."

Palmetto's Energy Intelligence API models the building and energy footprint of every residential building in the United States, detailing energy consumption by fuel type and disaggregated end-use. This proprietary AI-powered technology is now available to developers globally, enabling the creation of scalable solutions for energy and climate challenges. The API allows users to pinpoint any U.S. residential address, analyze its building characteristics through geospatial intelligence, understand energy consumption patterns, and forecast the impact of energy efficiency upgrades.

By equipping businesses with this actionable intelligence, Palmetto empowers them to guide consumers in transforming their homes into resilient, clean energy hubs. This forward-thinking technology facilitates the integration of distributed energy resources and optimizes the grid edge.

"Our goal in developing the Energy Intelligence API was to accelerate the clean energy transition by democratizing access to powerful AI-driven energy data for businesses and developers," said Michael Bratsafolis, President of Energy Intelligence at Palmetto. "By providing granular insights into energy consumption and production across diverse scenarios, we are helping our customers build smarter, more efficient energy systems that benefit both consumers and the environment."

Key Benefits of the Energy Intelligence API:



Detailed Energy Insights: Access modeled hourly energy usage data, broken down by end-use, to optimize consumption and reduce costs.

Scalable & Flexible Integration: Customizable integration options for businesses, utilities, and software developers.

Enhanced Grid Optimization: Supports demand forecasting, load balancing, and the management of distributed energy resources.

Empowered Consumers: Provides tools for end-users to monitor and actively reduce their energy footprint.

Best-in-Class Building Energy Modeling: Granular analysis of over 60 building attributes, including distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar PV and battery storage, HVAC systems, and building envelope characteristics such as windows and insulation. Comprehensive Reporting & Data Management: Users can generate detailed reports, assess project feasibility, and conduct intelligent parametric searches based on geographic, energy, and demographic criteria.

What will you build?

Palmetto is actively onboarding new customers - interested parties can create an account here and start building in minutes. Pricing will be set on a per-call basis, and can be customized for predictable volume buyers, but the generous free tier will enable any interested developer access to the technology.

Join Palmetto at San Francisco Climate Week!

Palmetto's Energy Intelligence Group will be co-hosting the 2025 Energy Hackathon during San Francisco's Climate Week. Learn more about their insights and the future of energy intelligence at .

About Palmetto

Palmetto is an award-winning clean technology company committed to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. Through its cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives significant environmental impact.

Palmetto's platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to deliver an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a B2B and D2C provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that provide competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach Energy Plans, Energy Intelligence, and Asset Management Platforms for customer service, with ongoing innovation in the pipeline.

Dedicated to making clean energy accessible to all, Palmetto's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives that bring renewable energy to underserved communities globally. As a triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.

