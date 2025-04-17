MENAFN - PR Newswire), a cutting-edge software company built for developers and powered by AI, was born in the Bay Area and shares a deep cultural connection with the race itself. As part of the new partnership, Windsurf aims to bring its signature "flow state" ethos-familiar to both runners and coders alike-to every step of the legendary 12K event.

"One of my favorite moments in the company's early days was running Bay to Breakers with two other founding team members," said Varun Mohan, CEO and Co-Founder of Windsurf. "We didn't train for it. We just showed up and had a great time, and that experience stuck with us. So being part of the race now, as a sponsor, feels like a full-circle moment-one we're excited to share with others."

Anshul Ramachandran, Head of Product & Strategy and part of the Founding Team , added: "Bay to Breakers is probably the most representative of what SF is. It's fun, exciting, and a little chaotic in the best way. Also, we as a company have come up in the Bay Area, out of Silicon Valley, with many of us having run the race before. It's one of the only events that truly matches the same vibe we bring as a company. So for us, being part of this just makes sense."

"Windsurf's energy and vision are a perfect match for the creativity and spirit of Bay to Breakers," said Phyllis Blanchard of Motiv Sports/Bay to Breakers . "From its roots in the developer community to its AI-powered tools that help people find their flow, Windsurf brings a fresh wave of innovation and authenticity to this time-honored San Francisco tradition."

As Presenting Sponsor, Windsurf will be fully integrated into all aspects of the race experience, from pre-race communications and social media to on-course branding and exclusive activation zones. Runners can expect to "get their second wind" at the Windsurf Mile and enjoy a series of tech-forward, community-focused engagements throughout race day.

Bay to Breakers is a San Francisco original, known for its spirited race that has been a staple of the city since 1912. It brings together athletes, families, community members, and costume-clad participants for a 12K race from the San Francisco Bay to the breakers on the Pacific Coast. Bay to Breakers is a celebration of life, laughter, and the personality of San Francisco, embodying the city's inclusive spirit and community engagement. During the annual Bay to Breakers Race, participants of all ages and abilities, and oftentimes in costume, line up on Howard Street a few blocks from The Embarcadero on the third Sunday in May – in 2025, May 18. The course travels west through the City and finishes at the Great Highway, where the breakers crash into Ocean Beach. It truly is a time-honored tradition and the quintessential San Francisco experience.

To learn more about Bay to Breakers or sign up for the fun, visit . For sponsorship or Corporate Teams information, email Alex Jee at [email protected] .

About Windsurf :

Windsurf is a leader in AI-powered coding solutions, offering tools that blend collaborative, continuous AI assistance with developers' workflows. With a mission to make software creation seamless and joyful, Windsurf helps teams ship faster and smarter with intuitive tools and AI-powered coding assistance. Headquartered in the Bay Area, Windsurf is built by developers, for developers. For more information, visit .

Media contact: David Perry / (415) 676-7007 / [email protected]

