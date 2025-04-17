Castle Peak Holdings, The Leading Outdoor Adventure Investment Platform, Continues Expansion With Acquisition Of Snow King Resort In Jackson Hole, WY

Castle Peak Holdings, the investment firm behind the Trailborn hospitality brands, has acquired Snow King Resort, with plans to bring Trailborn to Wyoming's premier four season mountain destination

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Peak Holdings ("Castle Peak"), the investment firm behind the Trailborn hospitality brands, is further expanding its portfolio of hotels and resorts in iconic outdoor destinations across the United States with the acquisition of Snow King Resort ("Snow King") in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 203-room full-service resort spans 8 acres and features a range of amenities, including a restaurant, indoor and outdoor spa facilities, and ski-in/ski-out mountain access during winter months. Located within a 10-minute walk of the historic town of Jackson, the property will undergo renovations to upgrade and expand the on-site amenities, and enhance the building's exterior, lobby, meeting spaces and dining offerings.

This will mark Castle Peak's eighth property and the company's largest acquisition to date, following the recent opening of Trailborn Grand Canyon , Trailborn Surf & Sound , and Trailborn Highlands .

Mike Weiss, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Trailborn and Castle Peak said, "We're honored to be the next stewards of the resort and excited to collaborate with the local community to create a space that reflects the true essence of Jackson's culture. Once our renovation is complete, the hotel will offer travelers and locals an elevated experience with family-friendly amenities, expansive meeting and special event spaces, excellent dining, a spa, and easy access to world-class skiing, as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park, making it the perfect base for exploring everything this iconic destination has to offer."

"This is Castle Peak at its best - buying off-market in iconic outdoor destinations with growing demand and high barriers-to-entry, and executing a tactical repositioning that includes the world's most powerful distribution platform with Trailborn, our outdoors-focused hotel brand. We're thrilled to enter Jackson Hole, Wyoming, one of the best performing four season mountain destinations in the United States," said Ben Weinberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Castle Peak Holdings and Trailborn.

In just over a year, Trailborn has rapidly emerged as the leader in outdoor hospitality and adventure travel. In 2024, Trailborn entered into a long-term agreement with Marriott International to make their expanding portfolio of hotels bookable via Marriott's system and platforms, including Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy.

Trailborn sets a new benchmark, offering thoughtfully designed accommodations inspired by each location, experience-driven programming, curated food and beverage options, and knowledgeable on-site teams to guide guests on their adventures. Each Trailborn property places guests at the doorstep of some of the country's most breathtaking destinations – ranging from national parks and rugged mountain ranges to coastal cliffs and sun-drenched beaches – while blending contemporary design with immersive local experiences to craft unforgettable moments. To date, the brand has opened five distinct properties, including Trailborn Surf & Sound in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Trailborn Grand Canyon in Williams, Arizona, Trailborn Highlands in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, and Trailborn Rocky Mountains & Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost in Estes Park, Colorado – with two new hotels slated to open on the northern California coast in Mendocino. Trailborn Jackson Hole will be the eighth property in the portfolio.

ABOUT CASTLE PEAK HOLDINGS

Castle Peak Holdings is the leading outdoor adventure investment platform founded by Ben Weinberg and Mike Weiss. The firm is focused on generating opportunistic returns based on a simple, differentiated thesis: consumer spending is fundamentally shifting towards experiences in the great outdoors. In 2022, the firm closed on its first real estate vehicle dedicated to acquiring, renovating and repositioning hotels and resorts under the Trailborn brand in growing, high-barrier-to-entry outdoor destination markets: national park gateway towns, beach towns, lake towns, ski resorts, and wine country across the United States. For more information, please visit . For investor inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT TRAILBORN

Trailborn is one of the fastest growing brands in hospitality, bringing boutique hotels and resorts built for adventure to the great American outdoors. Each Trailborn puts guests at the heart of the country's most extraordinary destinations – from national parks to coastal cliffs, and snow-capped mountains to sun soaked beaches – and combines elevated design with local experiences to create unforgettable moments. Founded by two lifelong friends, Mike Weiss and Ben Weinberg noticed a clear gap: there was a lack of high quality, experiential hospitality in proximity to the country's many natural wonders. Trailborn is the first of its kind, introducing a new standard of hospitality to these regions – with design-forward accommodations inspired by each property's unique locale, experience driven programming, curated food & beverage offerings, and insightful onsite teams to help visitors chart their exploration. The brand has 5 distinct properties. Trailborn Surf & Sound in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina; Trailborn Grand Canyon in Williams, Arizona; Trailborn Highlands in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains; and Trailborn Rocky Mountains & Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost in Estes Park Colorado. Trailborn is slated to open an additional location on the Northern Coast of California in Mendocino. Trailborn Jackson Hole will be the eighth property in the portfolio. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

M18 PR - [email protected]

SOURCE Castle Peak Holdings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED