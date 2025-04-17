Internet Of Medical Things (Iomt) Platform Market Disruptions: Riding A High-Growth Wave Through 2030 At CAGR 24.09%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compound Growth at 24.09% Signals a New Phase of Internet of Medical Things Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Platform Market , signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Platform , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Platform , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.09% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic IoMT landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in IoMT Platforms

As healthcare systems accelerate digital transformation, IoMT has become a foundational technology enabling remote patient monitoring, personalized care, and real-time clinical decision support. From hospitals and clinics to home care and research settings, healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered IoMT platforms to improve outcomes, optimize workflows, and reduce costs.

According to analysts at QKS Group,“IoMT is no longer just about device connectivity-it's central to building data-driven, value-based healthcare ecosystems. With AI, cloud integration, and cybersecurity enhancements, leading IoMT platforms are redefining patient care delivery.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: Evaluation of IoMT adoption across regions, with focus on regulations, reimbursement models, and digital health maturity.

Competitive Benchmarking: Comparative assessment of top IoMT platforms, their deployment flexibility, and differentiators in data integration and analytics.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights on where IoMT investments are accelerating-particularly in chronic care, hospitals, and remote patient settings. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: Examination of how AI, edge computing, and data interoperability are enhancing clinical insights, patient safety, and predictive analytics.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including BioT Medical, Bridgera LLC, Software AG, PTC, KAA IoT Platform, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineer, and Philips.

Why This Matters for IoMT Solution Providers

For CEOs, CFOs, and Chief Strategy Officers of IoMT platform vendors, these insights are vital for capturing emerging demand, optimizing go-to-market approaches, and gaining an edge in a fast-evolving healthcare landscape. As connected care and remote monitoring reshape the patient journey, vendors must ensure their platforms offer secure, interoperable, and compliant infrastructure that enables real-time insights, clinical workflow integration, and measurable health outcomes.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each region, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : Regional market share reports with benchmarking of leading IoMT platform providers.

QKS TrendsNXT on IoMT market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the IoMT market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic planning and product roadmap validation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

