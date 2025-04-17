INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - RKLB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Rocket Lab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 28, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On February 25, 2025, Bleeker Street Research (“Bleeker Street”) published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab“has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company's plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company's launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company's only Neutron contract so far is with an“unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as“risk item.” The report further alleged this“contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

Following publication of the Bleeker Street report, Rocket Lab's stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 9.83%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

