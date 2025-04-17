Foundation EGI Launches Out Of Stealth With The Manufacturing Industry's First Engineering General Intelligence (EGI) Platform

Foundation Logo - EGI

With backing from visionary VCs and validation from Fortune 500 brands, MIT-born Foundation EGI is on a mission to revolutionize engineering with AI

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foundation EGI launched, announcing the availability of the first domain-specific, agentic AI platform - engineering general intelligence (EGI) - designed to supercharge automation, accuracy, and efficiency for every stage of product lifecycle management. With EGI, design and manufacturing engineers will be able to build better products faster, driving healthier revenues for the world's leading industrial brands. To sign up to be part of its beta, visit foundationegi .

Foundation EGI was co-founded by MIT academics Mok Oh, Ph.D, Professor Wojciech Matusik , and Michael Foshey, and has assembled a seasoned team with deep engineering, industrial, startup and AI experience. Backed by an over-subscribed $7.6M seed round from early investors including E14 Fund, Union Lab Ventures, Stata Venture Partners, Samsung Next, GRIDS Capital, and Henry Ford III, Foundation's EGI platform is already in testing at leading Fortune 500 industrial brands, which are witnessing its transformative and revenue-driving potential.

Unlike other digitally-transformed industries, manufacturing and engineering processes and instructions remain manual and disorganized, causing inefficiencies, production delays and stagnant revenues - to the tune of $8T in economic waste . Using Foundation EGI's purpose-built large language model (LLM) and EGI agentic AI platform, engineers can now transform natural language inputs, including vague and messy instructions, into codified programming that is accurate and structured, optimizing automation, accuracy and efficiency at every stage of the design to production lifecycle. Foundation EGI's web-based technology platform seamlessly integrates with the major design and manufacturing software applications and tech stacks already used by engineering teams.

"Engineering is primed for an AI revolution, but generic LLMs won't cut it: they lack vital domain-specificity and are prone to inaccuracies," said Foundation EGI co-founder and CEO, Mok Oh. "Our first-of-its-kind technology is purpose-built for engineering and will supercharge every stage of product lifecycle management - starting with documentation. EGI transforms what is traditionally error-prone, manual and inconsistent into structured, sustained and accurate information and processes, so that engineering teams can not only achieve significant cost-savings but also be more nimble, productive and creative."

Dennis Hodges, CIO at Inteva Products, a global automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, commented: "We have high expectations from Foundation's EGI platform. It's clear it will help us eliminate unnecessary costs and automate disorganized processes, bringing observability, auditability, transparency and business continuity to our engineering operations."

Said Habib Haddad, founding Managing Partner of the E14 Fund, the MIT Media Lab affiliated venture fund: "The timing and market conditions are perfect for a company like Foundation EGI to solve what has long been a large and expensive challenge for America's industrial manufacturing leaders. The combination of Foundation EGI's vision, its world-class team, the widespread industry appetite for enterprise AI solutions, plus the uptick in manufacturing demand makes this a rich opportunity."

Further, in a presentation today at TEDx MIT , co-founder Wojciech Matusik , Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory will elaborate on EGI's potential. "Engineering general intelligence transforms natural language prompts into engineering-specific language using real-world atoms, spatial awareness and physics. It will unleash the creative might of a new generation of engineers. Expect leaps and bounds in agility, innovation and problem-solving," he says.

Foundation EGI's mission was inspired by research conducted by Professor Matusik, Michael Foshey, and others at MIT and other academic institutions, published in a March 2024 paper titled "Large Language Models for Design and Manufacturing ."

About Foundation EGI:

Foundation EGI is the manufacturing industry's first engineering general intelligence (EGI) platform that empowers design and manufacturing engineers to build better products faster, driving healthier revenues for the world's leading industrial brands. EGI codifies manual, vague and disorganized engineering instructions into an accurate, structured programming system to optimize accuracy, automation and efficiency at every stage of the design to production lifecycle. Foundation EGI is backed by visionary MIT and Silicon Valley investors and is used at leading Fortune 500 industrial brands. More at foundationegi

