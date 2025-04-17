ZND Secures US$20 Million Investment Commitment From Rollman Management Digital

LONDON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZND, a digital finance platform operated by regulated European digital asset exchange zondacrypto , has secured a $20 million token investment commitment from Rollman Management Digital to support the continued development of its technology and business operations. ZND's goal is to provide a streamlined one-stop-shop to explore, earn, trade, and borrow digital assets.

This funding will help advance the platform's vision of becoming a user-friendly, all-in-one destination that enables individuals to access and engage with digital finance in a simple and intuitive way.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built with ZND so far, and this commitment from Rollman Management Digital is a major milestone in our journey," said Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto . "It's a strong signal of trust, not just in our technology and vision, but in the long-term value of the $ZND token. With this investment, we'll be able to accelerate development, add new features, and continue building a platform that makes digital finance more accessible to everyone. We're just getting started, and the best is yet to come."

"Our US$20 million commitment to ZND shows our strong belief in the project, the team behind it, and the role the $ZND token will play in the platform's growth," said Victor R. Ch. Rollman, CEO of Rollman Management Digital . "From the very beginning, our conversations were open and collaborative. We appreciate how well the token model is built around long-term value and growth. This investment will help ZND move faster, improving the platform, reaching more users, and rolling out even more features than initially planned. We see real potential here and are proud to support what's next."

ZND's primary objective is to lower the barriers to entry in digital finance by offering a platform tailored to both newcomers and experienced users. By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on user-centric design, ZND aims to make digital finance more accessible and approachable.

ZND places a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and security. The platform's team follows relevant regulatory standards, pursues necessary licenses in its target jurisdictions, and maintains strict security protocols, including offline storage of digital assets and ongoing risk management measures.

This is the latest update in a series of recent announcements from zondacrypto. In line with zondacrypto's values related to education, sports, and social engagement, it has appointed racing drivers Arthur Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas and cyclist Tiffany Cromwell as brand ambassadors, announced partnerships with the Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo and St-Tropez to Monaco bike rides, and has been named Title Sponsor of The Eisstadion Davos and AS Monaco Basket's VIP Lounge.

About ZND

The ZND's mission is to empower users to take control of their financial future through simple, reliable, and AI-powered cryptocurrency solutions. Whether you're a beginner exploring digital assets or an advanced trader managing a diverse portfolio, ZND provides an intuitive and efficient ecosystem designed to enhance your experience in digital finance.

The $ZND token is at the core of our platform, serving as a settlement unit, reward mechanism, and user incentive. Integrated into our tokenomics model, $ZND is designed to grow alongside the expansion of the ZND ecosystem, reinforcing its value and utility. With a strong commitment to compliance, ZND adheres to EU crypto regulations and holds licenses in multiple countries, ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment. The team remains dedicated to simplifying digital finance and making it more accessible for everyone.

More information can be found at and , as well as in token's Whitepaper and on project's X , Telegram , Dextool , and GitBook .

About zondacrypto

zondacrypto is a trusted and long-established regulated crypto exchange in Europe, and the operator of the ZND platform. Founded in 2014 by a team of crypto visionaries, investors, and developers, zondacrypto has continuously evolved to uphold the highest regulatory standards while driving innovation beyond borders. The exchange holds operational licenses, VASP register entries, or SRO memberships in Italy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovakia, and Canada. It is fully MiCAR-compliant and adheres to Estonia's stringent AML regulations.

With a mission to simplify the world of crypto for all, zondacrypto is proud to support a range of cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and stablecoins. It also offers a suite of products, including the crypto-fiat payment gateway zondacrypto pay, the ZND asset management platform, and the zondacrypto Academy educational platform. Trusted by a global network of users, zondacrypto continues to lead in offering secure, innovative solutions for digital asset trading. zondacrypto is the driving force behind the ZND token. For more information, please visit zondacrypto .

About Rollman Management Digital

Rollman Management is a global business consulting and services firm specialised in emerging technologies for both traditional and transformative industries, driven by the firm belief that optimisation is not an end in itself but an opportunity to better the world of tomorrow. The firm seeks to invest in talented teams and their blockchain protocols to further develop their technology and business while adding significant value to the future of the modern economy.

More details are available at rollmanmanagement .

