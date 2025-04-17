Lexington Medical Secures Growth Investment From Ampersand Capital Partners

BEDFORD, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Medical ("Lexington"), a leader in minimally-invasive surgical stapling solutions, today announced a strategic investment by Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"), a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The partnership underscores Ampersand's confidence in Lexington's potential to redefine surgical stapling standards and positions the company for accelerated growth in product innovation, smart manufacturing, and global market expansion.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bedford, MA, Lexington Medical designs and manufactures high-performance endoscopic stapling devices, which are proudly made in the USA and used in a wide range of surgical procedures. With international offices in Switzerland, Australia, Germany, and the UK, and a team of approximately 150 employees, Lexington has built a patented portfolio of over 40 SKUs that are trusted by surgeons in more than 35 countries. Its flagship AEONTM and AEONTM Powered Stapling platforms are recognized as the most advanced stapling platforms available, featuring proprietary technologies that deliver superior clinical outcomes.

"The investment from Ampersand is a testament to Lexington's impressive growth and strategic vision," said Leon Amariglio, Founder and CEO of Lexington Medical. "This investment will expedite our innovation pipeline, expand our global reach, and create new opportunities for talented professionals to join us in shaping the future of surgical care, all while maintaining our commitment to best-in-class quality control and US manufacturing."

"Lexington is an impressive company with a strong culture of innovation, exceptional leadership, and a commitment to quality and performance that is unmatched," said Trevor Wahlbrink, General Partner at Ampersand. "We are excited to partner with Leon and his team to further strengthen their position in surgical stapling."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as Lexington Medical expands its world-class team to meet the growing demand for its stapling solutions. Interested candidates and collaborators are invited to visit or contact [email protected] to learn more about career and partnership opportunities.

About Lexington Medical

Founded in 2013, Lexington Medical, Inc. is a rapidly growing Bedford, Massachusetts-based company disrupting minimally invasive surgical stapling. Its AEONTM Endostapler sets the standard for precision, performance and clinical outcomes, trusted by surgeons in over 35 countries. Rooted in an engineering driven and talent-dense, collaborative culture, Lexington drives continuous innovation through U.S.-based design and manufacturing, working closely with leading surgeons to enhance patient outcomes. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit AmpersandCapital or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Lexington Medical

