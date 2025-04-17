NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Taiwan Semiconductor Exceeds Earnings Expectations
NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 17th
-
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM ) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results
Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term
Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed's dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices
Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday
Opening Bell
Community-Word Project celebrates 25 years of empowering young voices, fostering creativity, and transforming communities through the arts.
Closing Bell
Read Alliance celebrates 25 years of impact, marking a milestone in its mission to advance educational equality through early literacy and youth mentorship.
Listen to the Inside the ICE House Podcast here
SOURCE New York Stock ExchangeWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment