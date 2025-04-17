NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Taiwan Semiconductor Exceeds Earnings Expectations

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 17th



Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM ) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results

Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term

Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed's dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

Opening Bell

Community-Word Project celebrates 25 years of empowering young voices, fostering creativity, and transforming communities through the arts.

Closing Bell

Read Alliance celebrates 25 years of impact, marking a milestone in its mission to advance educational equality through early literacy and youth mentorship.

Listen to the Inside the ICE House Podcast here

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED