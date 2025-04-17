Openmetal Strengthens Asia Presence With The Launch Of Singapore Data Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on its recent successful expansion into Europe through its Amsterdam data center location, OpenMetal is now establishing operations within Digital Realty's SIN10 facility, located in Singapore's prestigious International Business Park. This new deployment will deliver OpenMetal's full suite of bare metal servers and private cloud solutions. This state-of-the-art data center offers impressive connectivity, advanced security measures, and reliable infrastructure, providing optimal performance and availability for OpenMetal's customers.

"We're excited to announce our expansion into Singapore," shared Todd Robinson,

President of OpenMetal. "This marks a significant milestone in our goal to provide

businesses worldwide with fast and easy access to powerful, dedicated hardware. The

demand for flexible and scalable infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region is quickly

growing, and we are confident that our unique and open source-focused approach will

be valuable to organizations in this market."

The Singapore data center will offer OpenMetal's full range of products including:



Hosted Private Cloud - Powered by OpenStack

Bare Metal Servers

Enterprise Storage Clusters - Powered by Ceph GPU Servers and Clusters

OpenMetal customers benefit from:



Fast Provisioning: Deploy private cloud and dedicated servers in minutes through an intuitive API or web portal.

Flexible Terms with Plenty of Perks: Contracts with up to five-year price lock available, with generous included egress and payment ramp periods.

Unmatched Service: Engineer-to-engineer support through a Slack channel dedicated to your business.

High Performance and Complete Control: Enterprise-grade servers with root access and full control over the underlying hardware. Private Cloud Capabilities: Build and manage private clouds with ease, powered by OpenStack and Ceph.

The Digital Realty SIN10 facility provides a world-class environment for OpenMetal's infrastructure:



High Connectivity: Access to a rich ecosystem of network providers.

Redundant Power and Cooling: Ensuring maximum uptime and reliability. Stringent Security: Multi-layered security protocols to protect critical data.

"Singapore is a key hub for innovation in Asia," added Todd Robinson. "With a presence

in Digital Realty's facility, we're better positioned to support the growth and success of

businesses across the region."

OpenMetal is now accepting enquiries for the Singapore location. Businesses can learn more about deploying in this location by visiting this link .

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal is a leading provider of open-source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. OpenMetal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet various cloud infrastructure requirements. Their offerings include Bare Metal Dedicated Servers, Enterprise Storage Clusters, GPU Servers & Clusters, and On-Demand Hosted Private Clouds - powered by OpenStack.

Website: OpenMetal | LinkedIn: OpenMetalio | YouTube: OpenMetal_io

Media Contact:

Sash Ghosh

3233017563

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenMetal