Rovisys Europe Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary: A Decade Of Growth, Innovation, And Milestones

AURORA, Ohio, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a global leader in automation and information solutions and process and facility control systems, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in Europe. Since establishing its presence in the Netherlands in 2015, RoviSys Europe has experienced consistent growth, expansion, and the development of strong partnerships across key industries. Over the last decade, the company has focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions to hyper-scale data centers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospital systems, colleges & universities, and large-scale commercial-industrial general contractors.

RoviSys Europe has cemented itself as a trusted partner in the region, specializing in automation, industrial IoT, and manufacturing execution systems (MES). Its mission has been to empower organizations with the tools needed to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. With a focus on operations throughout Europe, RoviSys has successfully expanded its footprint and deepened relationships with leading organizations across the continent.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone and reflect on the remarkable journey we've had over the past ten years," said Wise, President, RoviSys Europe. "Reaching the 100-employee milestone was an ambitious goal when we first started operations in 2015, and we've surpassed it thanks to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. Our continued growth in Europe, along with the trust and collaboration we've built with our clients, fuels our excitement for the future."

Looking ahead, RoviSys is poised for even more success. The company is projecting 10-20% growth in both 2025 and 2026, as it continues to expand its operations, support the digital transformation of industry, and contribute to the European economy.

As RoviSys continues to expand its presence in the EU, the company remains focused on fostering innovation, driving industry expansion, and supporting the digital transformation of key sectors. The company's deep commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and collaboration has made RoviSys a reliable partner for clients navigating the ever-evolving landscape of modern industry.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor.

