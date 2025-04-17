Proshipper Celebrates 20 Years With $20M Fulfillment Expansion And Smarter Ecommerce Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AJAX, Ontario, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProShipper, a Canadian third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is celebrating 20 years of delivering fast, reliable, and scalable eCommerce fulfillment and shipping solutions across North America.

To mark this milestone, the company has completed a $20 million investment in a new state-of-the-art fulfillment centre at 410 Finley Avenue in Ajax, Ontario. The expansion includes advanced automation systems, a new warehouse management system, and increased space to support high-growth brands with speed and precision.

“We're proud to celebrate 20 years of helping accelerating brands take the stress out of fulfillment,” says Chris Kapsalakis, Founder of ProShipper.“As tariffs increase and cross-border costs rise, ProShipper provides a stable, cost-effective Canadian fulfillment solution to help businesses stay competitive. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to supporting growth with the space, technology, and expertise our clients need to scale with confidence.”

Built for flexibility and affordability, ProShipper integrates with all major marketplaces and offers tailored services - including same-day direct-to-consumer fulfillment, business-to-business retail shipping, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) prep, and kitting. Their advanced software enables real-time inventory tracking and performance insights across channels. Their volumetric storage model ensures clients only pay for the space they use.

Expansion Highlights:



$20M investment in a brand new state-of-the-art facility

2x increase in workforce across sales, operations, and customer service

8x order volume growth from a top Fortune 500 client

80,000+ active SKUs managed daily

20x revenue growth in recent years

Multi-million-dollar investment in automation and WMS

500+ Amazon Best Sellers supported Expanded ProAdvisor Program offering free e-commerce consulting

With 20 years of expertise, ProShipper are the pros in pick, pack, and ship - delivering precision, speed, and reliability at every stage of the fulfillment process.

About ProShipper

ProShipper is a leading Canadian 3PL provider helping businesses navigate eCommerce fulfillment with ease. Through automation, expert support, and cost-saving solutions, ProShipper ensures seamless, accurate, and fast shipping for high-growth brands across all industries.