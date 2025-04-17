NAS Investment Solutions Acquires Kansas City Multifamily Property Providing Value-Add Opportunity For Investors

NAS Investment Solutions has acquired Fountainhead Apartments near Overland Park, KS, providing tremendous value-add opportunity for Investors.

- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment SolutionsKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a nationally recognized property investment sponsor known for delivering high-quality passive real estate investments with consistent yield performance, has recently acquired Fountainhead Apartments in Kansas City. Strategically located just minutes away from Overland Park, Kansas, a burgeoning technology hub and a critical economic driver for the region, this acquisition presents a valuable investment opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors seeking a premium replacement property, as well as for accredited investors looking for portfolio stability and diversification that a quality real estate asset provides. Additionally, the property is well-suited for self-directed IRAs.Set on a 5.629-acre parcel, the 112-unit Fountainhead Apartments community offers a compelling value-add investment prospect. All one- and two-bedroom residences are slated for upgrades within the first three years, aimed at boosting rents and enhancing cash flow. Planned capital improvements will also enhance common area amenities, which currently include a picturesque pond with a fountain, a swimming pool, a BBQ area, and a clubhouse equipped with a business and fitness center. Residents also benefit from on-site management and maintenance services.The apartment interiors feature a washer and dryer, central air and heating, balconies or patios, and high-speed internet access. The refurbishment plan includes updating kitchen appliances, flooring, and bathroom finishes."We are thrilled to present our clients with the opportunity to invest in this multifamily community, which boasts exceptional value-add potential," stated Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services . "The projected effective return increases annually to 7.94% by year seven, with a seven-year hold average of 6.69%. The property's prime location in a flourishing Kansas City submarket, mere minutes from Overland Park-a burgeoning tech hub-makes it an attractive proposition.”For more information on this sponsor-owned property, accredited investors are encouraged to visit nasinvestmentsolutions and reach out to Karen E. Kennedy at ... or 310.988.4240.National Asset Services (NAS), a leading commercial real estate company renowned for maximizing property value across various economic climates while enriching residents' living experiences, will manage the property and oversee asset management for the investment clients.Since 2008, NAS has served over 2,600 investment clients and has established an impressive record for investment property management. The history includes generating over $660 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 186 diverse commercial properties, comprised of over 25 million square feet in thirty-one states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 15-year history totals over $3.38 billion. Visit nasassets for more information.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high-quality DST investment programs that offer investors well-performing assets that produce reliable yields.All the company's investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors, including:.Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.Benefits of ownership, including mortgage interest deductions and depreciation.The loan is non-recourse to all investors.Management-free ownership.Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.Suitable for self-directed IRAs.Qualifies for 1031 ExchangeThe company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions, offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and a free guide on the 1031 exchange process for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

Fountainhead Apartments Investment Highlights

