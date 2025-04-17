Genius Drive Launches 2025 Value Automation Buyer's Guide To Help Revenue Teams Scale Value-Led Growth

Value Automation Buyers Guide 2025

In-Depth Reviews, Trends, and an Evaluation Framework for Selecting the Best Value Automation Solutions

- Thomas PiselloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Genius Drive and the Enterprise Value Collective announce the launch of the 2025 Value Automation Buyer's Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to help revenue and value leaders implement and scale their value selling, marketing, and customer success programs. The guide, a follow on to the first edition launched in 2024, includes expert reviews of over 16 value automation solutions, an Evaluation Framework to aid in vendor selection, and insights into the latest trends shaping the customer value management market.Why Value Automation Matters Now More Than EverB2B buyers are more cautious than ever, with over half of opportunities lost to“Do Nothing.” Sales cycles have lengthened by 7 to 10 months, and increased discounting pressures make proving value essential to closing deals. As Product-Led Growth (PLG) loses effectiveness, companies are seeking to add and scale their Value-Led Growth (VLG) programs, to better communicate and quantify differentiating value before, during, and after the sale.“Value automation is no longer optional-it's a necessity for companies looking to drive pipeline velocity, improve win rates, and retain customers,” said Tom Pisello, Founder of Genius Drive.“The 2025 Value Automation Buyer's Guide is designed to help businesses navigate this evolving landscape, compare solutions, and select the right platform to scale their value management initiatives.”Insights from the 2025 Value Automation Buyer's GuideThe rise of value automation is driving a shift in how companies approach value engagement. Instead of relying solely on Value Engineers to build financial justifications, organizations are embedding automation earlier in the process enabling sales and customer success to deliver value-driven customer engagements at scale.Despite the number of different solutions available and the clear benefits, adoption of value automation remains low, with only 19% of sellers leveraging these tools today. Adoption among customer success teams is even lower, highlighting the need for deeper integration into existing sales methodologies like MEDDPICC, as well as into CRM and customer success platforms. By embedding value automation into familiar workflows, vendors are helping revenue teams adopt value selling without it being a painful add on step, or disrupting their existing processes.“The future of value automation lies in usability and collaboration - getting sellers and success reps who have had challenges adopting value approaches in the past to better adopt, while still supporting the advanced needs of value engineers and consultants,” added Jonathan Keighley, Managing Director of Shark Finesse, a platinum sponsor of the guide. "The insights in this guide will help organizations make informed decisions as they invest in scaling value.”Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also playing a larger role in the evolution of value automation. AI-powered platforms can now analyze call logs, extract structured insights, and even customize business cases based on past interactions. These intelligent capabilities are improving deal coaching, refining revenue intelligence, and enhancing pipeline accuracy-providing sales teams with data-driven guidance to win more deals.“As organizations look to implement and scale their value-led strategies, selecting the right automation platform is critical,” said Max Elster, CEO of Minoa, another platinum sponsor of the guide.“We are excited to support this initiative and help companies leverage AI and automation to scale their value programs and drive better value outcomes with their customers.”One of the most significant gaps in the current value automation landscape is post-sale value tracking. While many platforms claim to support customer success, few deliver actionable tools for proving and reinforcing value after the initial sale. Addressing this challenge represents a major opportunity for innovation, ensuring that businesses not only win deals but also drive long-term customer retention and expansion. The guide highlights who does and doesn't support this critical capability.For revenue leaders, the guide serves as a practical tool for assessing the best-fit solutions. Sherri Sklar, veteran CRO and revenue leader, emphasized its importance in making data-driven decisions:“With so many value automation solutions emerging, this guide helps revenue teams understand their options, evaluate providers, align with business needs, and accelerate Value-Led Growth.”Availability and AccessThe 2025 Value Automation Buyer's Guide is available now, and was made possible with the Platinum Sponsorship of Shark Finesse and Minoa, the Gold sponsorship of Ibbaka, and the Silver sponsorship of Mainstay, The ROI Shop, and ValueCore.To access the guide and learn more about the best solutions to scale your value automation, visit Value Automation Buyers Guide Download (registration required)About Genius DriveGenius Drive is a value advisory and consulting firm, committed to empowering B2B solution providers to drive Value-Led Growth to better articulate value in each customer engagement and throughout the buyer's journey. From ideating distinct value storytelling, to delivering training, automating processes, and delivering field deal support, Genius Drive ensures value program acceleration and performance throughout the value lifecycle.Genius Drive has a proven track record of success with a wide range of B2B solution providers including Scale Computing, Intersystems, Carto, Fivetran, Crisp, Caveonix, Pigment and K1x. More information can be found at: Genius Drive WebsiteAbout the Enterprise Value CollectiveThe Enterprise Value Collective (EVC) is an engaging community at the forefront of value marketing, selling, and customer success. The collective includes leaders in value consulting, sales enablement, sales, marketing, customer success and product.The collective is dedicated to enriching professional growth through the exchange of insights, innovative tools, and best practices in value-centric strategies.More information can be found at: Enterprise Value Collective LinkedIn Page

Thomas Pisello

Genius Drive, LLC

+1 407-496-0486

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.