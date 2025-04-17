Ghukasyan Admits Azerbaijanis Were Forced To Leave Khankendi During Court Hearing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Today, during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan was questioned in connection with documents examined during the previous session, Azernews reports.

Responding to questions from state prosecutors, Ghukasyan admitted that Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi. He also confirmed that he had met the leaders of the armed groups responsible for crimes against Azerbaijanis: Robert Kocharyan since 1992, Samvel Babayan since 1993, and Murad Petrosyan since 2000.

Asked about the bombing of the bridge over the Khalfalichay River, Ghukasyan said he remembered the incident.

He further confirmed that individuals from Armenia had come to Azerbaijani territories, including Khankendi, during the 1990s, but claimed he had no knowledge regarding the origin of the weapons brought in at the time.

It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, aggression, and terrorism-as well as the forcible seizure and retention of power-is ongoing in connection with Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.