Hungarian Minister Criticizes European Politicians
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized certain European leaders on Thursday, claiming they are attempting to sabotage efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine.
During a joint press conference held in Islamabad alongside his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, Szijjarto expressed disbelief over what he perceives as a deliberate move by some European figures to prolong the ongoing conflict.
Szijjarto stated, "It's shocking to see that while the entire world, including the Americas, Asia, and Africa, is in favor of peace returning to Europe, it is the European politicians going against peace." He emphasized his concern over this stance, labeling such behavior as "unacceptable."
He further urged European leaders not to hinder the peace initiatives led by United States Leader Donald Trump aimed at resolving the crisis in Central Europe. Szijjarto underscored the importance of supporting all international efforts toward a peaceful resolution.
Arriving in Islamabad on Thursday morning, the Hungarian minister held talks with Ishaq Dar, during which both parties agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in various sectors, particularly in commerce and financial affairs.
For his part, Dar noted that the meeting also covered both regional and international developments, with a special focus on Afghanistan. As Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, Dar revealed plans to visit Kabul soon in a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties with Afghanistan.
