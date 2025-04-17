Alpha Modus, Corp. Takes Legal Action Against Optisigns, Inc. For Patent Infringement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus"), a leader in AI-driven retail technology, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against OptiSigns, Inc. The lawsuit, filed on April 15, 2025, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that OptiSigns has unlawfully utilized Alpha Modus's proprietary technologies without authorization.

The complaint asserts that OptiSigns's digital signage solutions infringe upon multiple patents held by Alpha Modus, including the '571, '825, '672, '890, and '880 patents. These patents encompass advanced retail marketing and advertising technologies designed to enhance consumer engagement at the point of decision. Alpha Modus's innovations enable real-time analysis of consumer behavior and product interaction, allowing businesses to dynamically adjust marketing strategies to meet immediate consumer needs.

William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus, stated, "This legal action underscores our commitment to protecting our intellectual property and ensuring fair competition in the marketplace. Our patented technologies are at the forefront of transforming the retail experience, and we will take all necessary steps to safeguard our innovations. The investment community should expect to see more of the same-Alpha Modus will continue to file actions against both large and small retail and technology companies in the very near future and will continue to do so for as long as necessary. We believe this aggressive strategy will not only protect our assets but also drive significant long-term shareholder value."

This lawsuit follows a series of similar actions taken by Alpha Modus to defend its intellectual property rights. In March 2025, Alpha Modus secured a landmark settlement with Shelf Nine LLC, while Shelf Nine's parent company, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., and Alpha Modus negotiate a strategic partnership for the deployment of Alpha Modus' cutting-edge technology which would include a perpetual license for Alpha Modus' patented innovations. Additionally, Alpha Modus has previously filed patent infringement lawsuits against major retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Wakefern, and Brookshire Grocery Co., further reinforcing its position as a protector of innovation in the retail sector.

Alpha Modus's strategic partnerships, including a recent agreement with CashXAI Inc., highlight the commercial viability and industry recognition of its patented solutions. These collaborations aim to deploy Alpha Modus's technologies across extensive retail networks, enhancing consumer engagement and driving measurable returns for retailers and brands.

Alpha Modus remains steadfast in its mission to develop and license data-driven technologies that enhance consumers' in-store digital experiences. Alpha Modus continues to explore strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities to expand the reach of its patented solutions.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for the retail industry. Alpha Modus develops and licenses data-driven technologies that enhance consumer engagement and optimize in-store experiences. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, Alpha Modus is committed to leading the evolution of retail through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

