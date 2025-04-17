AI Search Loves Press Releases—Here’S Why

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Webinar - Maximizing Search Visibility: The New Role of Press Releases in AI Search Engines

With AI-powered search prioritizing authoritative sources and verified facts, press releases now play a bigger role than ever in communications strategies. In our special webinar, you'll learn how releases directly influence AI search rankings and how to optimize yours for maximum visibility.

You'll walk away knowing how to:



Boost visibility through the latest keyword and content strategies

Leverage key distribution channels to maximize reach And more!



WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 12:00pm – 12:45pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:



Mirza Germovic – SVP of AI Solutions, Edelman - Mirza helps global brands use AI to improve how they communicate, combining tech know-how with smart strategies. At Edelman, he leads the development of AI tools that support more effective PR and marketing.



Laura Macdonald – Chief Growth Officer, Hotwire - Laura facilitates client growth by leading smart, creative strategies that connect communications with real business results. In over 12 years at Hotwire, she has worked around the world with top tech brands.



Chris Penn – Chief Data Scientist, Trust Insights - Chris helps companies use data and AI to understand what's working in their marketing efforts. Known for making complex topics easy to grasp, he is a trusted voice in digital strategy and analytics.

Kelly Byrd Marín (Moderator) - Senior Director of Marketing, Notified - Kelly is a seasoned PR pro turned marketer. With 16 years of experience in technology marketing, customer success and public relations, she has worked across Fortune 100 companies, PE-supported businesses, VC-backed startups and agencies.

WHY:

Search visibility isn't just about websites and blogs anymore - AI tools are now showing well-written press releases at the top of results. This session will show PR and marketing pros how to get seen, connect with the right audiences and maximize the impact of every release.









