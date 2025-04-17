403
NVIDIA Studio Nights Returns to Honor the Next Era of Creativity at the Cairo Grand Egyptian Museum
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Cairo, Egypt – April 2025: NVIDIA has announced the fifth edition of NVIDIA Studio Nights – a regional event to focus on talented content creators who are designing with the power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX AI GPUs.
NVIDIA Studio Nights will be held on May 31st, 2025 at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. This year, the event will feature four creative categories, 3D/CGI, Photography, Architectural Design, and Digital Fashion Design. Creators will have the opportunity to enter their work for consideration in each category prior to the event, with the best in each walking away with coveted prizes and trophies courtesy of NVIDIA Middle East. The free-to-attend event will offer opportunities for networking with NVIDIA experts and learning through interactive presentations on content creation and workflow optimization.
“This marks a proud moment for us,” said Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA (MENA, CIS and Turkey). “Bringing Studio Nights to Egypt honors the country’s deep artistic legacy and vibrant creative future. It’s more than a contest—it’s a celebration of talent, storytelling, and innovation through RTX.”
NVIDIA Studio Nights will offer visitors the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with how the industry-leading RTX GPUs paired with NVIDIA Studio drivers can dramatically improve and accelerate challenging tasks in leading design applications. With game-changing speed, NVIDIA Studio delivers transformative performance in video editing, 3D rendering, and design. Creators can accelerate their most demanding workflows with exclusive RTX and AI-powered tools as Studio Drivers deliver exceptional stability and ensure their creative apps are always up to date. There are over 100 creative apps that are accelerated by AI on RTX GPUs, which include top apps for photography, videography, rendering and broadcasting such as Adobe Premier Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Adobe Photoshop.
Winners will each receive an RTX GPU and trophies courtesy of NVIDIA Middle East.
