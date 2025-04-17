Radix Iot DCIM Platform Bolsters Global Datacenter Performance Levels

Radix IoT Mango DCIM redefines data center monitoring with real-time telemetry, intelligent global watchlists, support for AI latency demands, and ESG reporting for energy-intensive environments.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Radix IoT Mango DCIM continues to be the platform of choice for multinational and global data centers seeking to enhance operational efficiency, ensure reliability, and gain real-time data visibility. With its profoundly intuitive, future-focused, and sustainable solutions, Mango DCIM is redefining data center monitoring by delivering real-time telemetry, intelligent watchlists for global oversight, and support for AI latency demands, all while accelerating ESG reporting for energy-intensive environments.

“Working seamlessly with existing systems allows operators to use Mango to determine where to run applications or cap their power and make real-time business decisions about what they use and where to use it. Granular telemetry feeds, on-demand data access, and unprecedented insights equip operators with the ability to optimize resources and fully prepare for unexpected challenges,” says Dave Schaible, Radix IoT VP of Global Operations.

Data centers hosting AI applications heavily rely on Mango DCIM to monitor power demand while improving the latency of data feeds. When even a small increase in operational load can translate into megawatts of grid power, operators with access to real-time telemetry data from across all systems can easily shift workloads and balance power loads without overloading the power grid or risking outages. While most data collection runs in 10-second intervals, Mango's agile flexibility allows for faster turnarounds as required for higher resolution. Accommodating parallel growth and collaboration with millisecond-level data collection from the diverse systems across distributed servers allows operators to increase data collection speeds without bottlenecks.

Mango DCIM's publishing tool enables data center operators to seamlessly manage data flows to both cloud and internal systems while offering tenants secure, real-time access to system health and performance metrics on operational data through private portals – all without disrupting the data center environment. With continuous access to live telemetry, tenants can dynamically adjust compute resources and shift critical workloads across regions in response to changing conditions without operational disturbance or service outages.

Watchlists, one of the most dynamic tools of Mango DCIM's unique functionality, allow customized dashboards to easily track power usage and energy consumption across various locations. In a matter of minutes, operators can assess battery health data, temperature, humidity, and the operational status of air conditioning units and UPS systems, validate the effectiveness of free cooling for energy savings, and generate reports. Streamlining data aggregation for tenant power billing, operators can cross-reference energy consumption with bills, provide detailed reports, set alerts, adjust settings for on-demand data collection for validation, or track trends over time by selecting and adding data points to a watchlist.

“Increased technology and network capabilities' improvement allow data centers to run 25+ Gigabit networks down to the server level where previously they might have used 1Gigabit connections. Without developing special functionality, Mango has the capability to fulfill the needs of high-speed data collection by increasing server resources or distributing the workload,” explains Schaible.

With data centers' total electricity consumption projected to reach 6.7–12% of the total electricity in the U.S. by 2028, the environmental sustainability of this energy-intensive sector is paramount for owners and investors alike. Mango DCIM streamlines the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting process, consolidating an entire year's data to generate a report in less than half a day. Comprehensive ESG reports detail energy consumption, carbon emissions, water use, and fuel usage for generators, among other sustainability metrics. A highly configurable Mango ESG dashboard for ongoing data monitoring and analysis provides real-time access to key datasets, allowing operators to identify unusual energy usage in real-time by analyzing historical data, setting benchmarks, and generating alerts for significant fluctuations for expedited informed operational decisions.

