Cy4data Labs Secures A $10 Million First Round Led By Pelion Venture Partners To Transform How Data Is Secured--Even While In Use

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cy4Data Labs, a leader in next-generation data protection, today announced the successful closing of its funding round, led by Pelion Venture Partners, a well-established technology venture capital firm. This strategic investment will accelerate Cy4Data Labs' growth in sales and marketing, enabling more organizations to access its breakthrough solution. With Cy4Data Labs, data remains encrypted and protected-not only at rest and in motion, but for the first time, while in use.

Cy4Data Labs redefines data protection by securing information at the data level, keeping data encrypted even in use. This prevents exposure, stops insider threats, and ensures stolen data remains useless. Cy4 integrates seamlessly with existing systems-delivering unbreakable security without compromising performance or access.

"We're not just protecting data-we're changing the rules of how it can be used securely," said Lance Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Cy4Data Labs. "We already have revenue, Fortune 100 customers, and products in production. This funding allows us to accelerate our go-to-market efforts and get our technology into the hands of organizations that desperately need it-especially as AI, cyber warfare, and quantum computing reshape the threat landscape."

"We believe Cy4Data Labs is solving one of the most urgent problems in cybersecurity," said Blake Modersitzki, Managing Partner at Pelion Venture Partners. "Their team has developed a truly novel approach that doesn't force a trade-off between performance and protection. That kind of innovation is rare, and it's why we're excited to lead this investment."

As one of the first companies to protect data in use across any database or SaaS environment, Cy4Data Labs is redefining what's possible in data security. We invite you to challenge our claims and see it for yourself at RSA Conference 2025.

About Cy4Data Labs

Cy4Data Labs is a cybersecurity company pioneering a new model of data protection-making encryption persistent, portable, and practical across all environments. By enabling encrypted data to be used without decryption, Cy4 ensures that sensitive information is never exposed, even during active processing. Its novel key management system and real-time threat detection capabilities offer unmatched protection against both external attacks and insider threats-without compromising accessibility or performance.

About Pelion Venture Partners

Pelion Venture Partners is a leading early-stage venture capital firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a strong history of backing bold entrepreneurs across enterprise software, data infrastructure, and cloud computing, Pelion brings deep expertise in scaling transformative technology companies.

SOURCE Cy4Data Labs

