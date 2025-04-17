Earendil Labs Announces Worldwide Exclusive License Agreement With Sanofi For Next-Generation Bispecific Antibodies For Autoimmune And Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

MIDDLETOWN, Del., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, a global leader in AI-driven research and development of next-generation biologics therapeutics, and Sanofi today announced that they have entered into a license agreement for two potential first-in-class bispecific antibodies in the field of autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases. Under the agreement, Sanofi will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to two bispecific antibodies, HXN-1002 and HXN-1003, both utilizing Earendil Labs' proprietary AI and high-throughput discovery & research platform. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of the agreement:



Earendil Labs will receive an upfront payment of $125 million.

Earendil Labs is eligible to receive up to a total of $1.72 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, including a $50 million near-term payment. Earendil Labs is eligible to receive tiered royalties on product sales ranging from the high-single to low-double digits.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Sanofi, a global leader in immunology, to advance the development of two bispecifics, HXN-1002 and HXN-1003, for autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases," said Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, "Our platform leverages state-of-the-art predictive protein modeling and high-throughput biology, revolutionizing the discovery and development of bispecific antibodies. This collaboration underscores Earendil Labs' capability to generate potential first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates, with the aim of transforming patient care."

Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & co-CEO of Earendil Labs, added: "Autoimmune diseases, which affect multi-millions of patients, are characterized by chronic disease process and high relapse rates. These diseases often require life-long treatment, severely impacting patients' quality of life and significantly increasing the societal burden. Though multiple agents have been approved for clinical treatment, their efficacy often remains limited, highlighting significant unmet medical needs. We firmly believe that Sanofi's extensive expertise in the autoimmune disease field will significantly accelerate the development of HXN-1002 and HXN-1003, ultimately bringing these potentially life-changing treatments to patients worldwide as soon as possible."

About Earendil Labs: Earendil Labs is a US-based biotech company redefining biopharmaceutical innovation with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline drug discovery & research process with aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class or best-in-class potential.

About HXN-1002: HXN-1002 is a bispecific antibody targeting both α4β7 and TL1A. By simultaneously inhibiting two clinically validated targets, HXN-1002 holds great potential to significantly improve clinical efficacy, particularly for the refractory patients. It is designed to provide a treatment option for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).

About HXN-1003: HXN-1003 targets TL1A and IL23, two central drivers of inflammation in various human autoimmune diseases. By simultaneously blocking both pathways, the bispecific antibody has shown synergistic efficacy in preclinical models of colitis and skin inflammation, with great potential to address unmet needs in patients refractory to currently existing therapies.

SOURCE Earendil Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED