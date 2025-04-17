Hidrogenii, An Olin And Plug Joint Venture, Commissions 15 Ton Per Day Hydrogen Liquefaction Plant In Louisiana



Hydrogen Capture Enhances Sustainability and Profitability of Olin's St. Gabriel Facility Plug US Hydrogen Capacity now at 40 metric-ton-per-day (TPD)

CLAYTON, Mo., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN ) announced today that Hidrogenii, the joint venture between Olin and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG ), commissioned its 15 TPD hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. Among the largest electrolytic hydrogen liquefaction facilities in North America, the site marks a major milestone in strengthening the regional hydrogen supply chain and accelerating the U.S. transition to low-carbon energy.

The newly commissioned facility will liquify hydrogen produced by Olin for trailer shipments across the U.S., serving Plug's material handling customers and utilizing Plug's novel spot pricing market. The plant is designed to liquefy up to 15 TPD of hydrogen at maximum capacity, increasing Plug's total production capacity to 40 TPD.

"This Louisiana plant, a milestone in expanding our U.S. hydrogen network, bolsters our financial position by leveraging a dependable, cost-effective hydrogen source, reducing our reliance on third-party suppliers," noted Plug CEO Andy Marsh.

Ken Lane, President and CEO of Olin, added, "This joint venture is consistent with Olin's value-first approach to build on our existing leading positions through high-value adjacencies or bolt-ons that align with our capital allocation framework."

Established in 2022, Hidrogenii was formed by Olin and Plug to build and operate this state-of-the-art liquid hydrogen facility in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. The plant plays a key role in Plug's broader strategy to scale a national green hydrogen network, joining existing Plug production sites in Woodbine, Georgia (15 TPD), and Charleston, Tennessee (10 TPD).

COMPANY DESCRIPTIONS

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges, and clay targets.

Visit for more information on Olin Corporation.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power's total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

For more information, visit .

About Hidrogenii

Hidrogenii is a U.S.-based joint venture between Plug Power Inc. and Olin Corporation, combining Plug's leading hydrogen technology with Olin's decades of industrial expertise. Together, the venture is focused on producing and delivering reliable, domestically sourced hydrogen to serve growing demand across mobility, power, and industrial markets. By leveraging existing infrastructure and a proven track record in hydrogen innovation, Hidrogenii is helping build the backbone of the American hydrogen economy.

2025-09

SOURCE Olin Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED