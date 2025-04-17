Manpowergroup Reports 1St Quarter 2025 Results
1 The prior year period included various adjustments which reduced earnings per share by $0.13 which are also excluded when determining the year over year adjusted trend.
ManpowerGroup
Results of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2025
2024
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from services (a)
$ 4,090.3
$ 4,403.3
-7.1 %
-4.6 %
Cost of services
3,392.0
3,639.6
-6.8 %
-4.2 %
Gross profit
698.3
763.7
-8.6 %
-6.2 %
Selling and administrative expenses
670.1
697.8
-4.0 %
-1.9 %
Operating profit
28.2
65.9
-57.2 %
-52.6 %
Interest and other expenses, net
11.5
8.4
37.0 %
Earnings before income taxes
16.7
57.5
-70.9 %
-67.9 %
Provision for income taxes
11.1
17.8
-37.2 %
Net earnings
$ 5.6
$ 39.7
-86.0 %
-84.6 %
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.12
$ 0.82
-85.5 %
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.81
-85.5 %
-84.0 %
Weighted average shares - basic
46.8
48.3
-3.1 %
Weighted average shares - diluted
47.3
48.9
-3.3 %
(a)
Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.8 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $418.4 million and $277.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
ManpowerGroup
Operating Unit Results
(In millions)
Three Months Ended March 31
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2025
2024 (a)
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from Services:
Americas:
United States (b)
$ 688.8
$ 680.4
1.2 %
1.2 %
Other Americas
367.9
356.0
3.3 %
13.1 %
1,056.7
1,036.4
2.0 %
5.3 %
Southern Europe:
France
965.7
1,099.3
-12.2 %
-9.5 %
Italy
397.8
404.3
-1.6 %
1.4 %
Other Southern Europe
470.5
477.7
-1.5 %
0.7 %
1,834.0
1,981.3
-7.4 %
-4.8 %
Northern Europe
730.8
870.3
-16.0 %
-14.3 %
APME
476.4
535.1
-11.0 %
-9.2 %
4,097.9
4,423.1
Intercompany Eliminations
(7.6)
(19.8)
|
|
|
|
Operating Unit Profit (Loss):
Americas:
United States
$ 11.3
$ 12.0
-5.2 %
-5.2 %
Other Americas
14.2
14.1
0.0 %
8.0 %
25.5
26.1
-2.4 %
2.0 %
Southern Europe:
France
21.0
32.7
-35.8 %
-34.2 %
Italy
24.6
27.4
-10.4 %
-7.8 %
Other Southern Europe
4.6
9.8
-52.9 %
-52.3 %
50.2
69.9
-28.2 %
-26.4 %
Northern Europe
(18.3)
0.0
N/A
N/A
APME
20.0
19.9
1.0 %
2.9 %
77.4
115.9
Corporate expenses
(41.1)
(41.7)
Intangible asset amortization expense
(8.1)
(8.3)
Operating profit
28.2
65.9
-57.2 %
-52.6 %
Interest and other expenses, net (c)
(11.5)
(8.4)
Earnings before income taxes
$ 16.7
$ 57.5
(a) Effective January 1, 2025, our segment reporting was realigned to include our Morocco business within Other Southern Europe.
(b) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the
(c) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:
2025
2024
Interest expense
$ 22.5
$ 20.4
Interest income
(6.9)
(8.1)
Foreign exchange loss
0.9
2.4
Miscellaneous income, net
(5.0)
(6.3)
$ 11.5
$ 8.4
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 395.0
$ 509.4
Accounts receivable, net
4,168.8
4,297.2
Prepaid expenses and other assets
185.9
163.7
Total current assets
4,749.7
4,970.3
Other assets:
Goodwill
1,577.9
1,563.4
Intangible assets, net
479.4
486.1
Operating lease right-of-use assets
381.0
361.3
Other assets
726.9
701.5
Total other assets
3,165.2
3,112.3
Property and equipment:
Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment
511.7
488.2
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
389.4
369.8
Net property and equipment
122.3
118.4
Total assets
$ 8,037.2
$ 8,201.0
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,409.6
$ 2,612.9
Employee compensation payable
199.8
241.1
Accrued payroll taxes and insurance
594.3
615.2
Accrued liabilities
472.2
475.1
Value added taxes payable
359.7
370.8
Short-term operating lease liability
102.5
98.6
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
100.6
23.4
Total current liabilities
4,238.7
4,437.1
Other liabilities:
Long-term debt
971.4
929.4
Long-term operating lease liability
295.0
279.0
Other long-term liabilities
427.2
428.6
Total other liabilities
1,693.6
1,637.0
Shareholders' equity:
ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
Common stock
1.2
1.2
Capital in excess of par value
3,552.8
3,546.1
Retained earnings
3,817.9
3,812.3
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(447.1)
(443.0)
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,822.0)
(4,791.4)
Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
2,102.8
2,125.2
Noncontrolling interests
2.1
1.7
Total shareholders' equity
2,104.9
2,126.9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 8,037.2
$ 8,201.0
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$ 5.6
|
|
$ 39.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21.2
|
|
21.6
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7.3
|
|
7.5
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
1.5
|
|
2.6
|
Share-based compensation
|
7.6
|
|
7.5
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
245.1
|
|
283.9
|
Other assets
|
(34.9)
|
|
(62.5)
|
Accounts payable
|
(265.1)
|
|
(69.7)
|
Other liabilities
|
(141.5)
|
|
(114.6)
|
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(153.2)
|
|
116.0
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(13.7)
|
|
(11.8)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
(1.0)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|
0.1
|
|
2.1
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(14.6)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net change in short-term borrowings
|
50.7
|
|
3.7
|
Net proceeds from revolving debt facility
|
26.0
|
|
-
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
Payments of contingent consideration for acquisition
|
-
|
|
(1.1)
|
Proceeds from share-based awards
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
Other share-based award transactions
|
(5.9)
|
|
(10.3)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(25.0)
|
|
(50.0)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
45.7
|
|
(57.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
7.7
|
|
(25.3)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(114.4)
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
509.4
|
|
581.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 395.0
|
|
$ 604.8
SOURCE ManpowerGroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment