Neptune Flood Announces Leadership Expansion With Promotion Of Matt Duffy To President, Hiring Of Alais Griffin As General Counsel, And New Roles For Tom Wexler & Brad Schulz

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Duffy, who has been instrumental in driving Neptune's rapid growth and operational success, will take on broader responsibilities in his new role, overseeing the company's strategic initiatives, partnerships, and day-to-day operations. Since joining Neptune, Duffy has played a critical role in growing the company's market reach, enhancing its AI-driven underwriting platform, and strengthening its position as the leading private flood insurer in the country.

"Matt has been a key part of Neptune's success, and his promotion to President reflects his leadership and deep expertise in how Neptune operates in the industry," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood. "Under Matt's leadership, Neptune is approaching $300 million of premium and has surpassed 230,000 policies in force, and I am confident that he will continue to drive our momentum as we further scale and innovate."

Neptune also welcomes Alais Griffin as General Counsel, bringing extensive legal expertise and leadership experience to the company. A graduate of Harvard University and Northwestern University School of Law, Griffin has built a distinguished career in legal strategy, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. Most recently, she was a founding member of Griffin Strategic Law Advisors, where she advised businesses on legal, regulatory, and risk management strategies. Previously, Griffin served as General Counsel & Chief Ethics Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Chief Counsel for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, part of the US Department of Transportation.

"Alais is an exceptional legal mind with a track record of leadership across government, corporate, and nonprofit sectors," said Burgess. "As Neptune continues to grow, her expertise in regulatory compliance and corporate governance will be invaluable in guiding our next phase of expansion."

Neptune is also pleased to announce two additional leadership appointments. Tom Wexler has been named Chief Engineer. Wexler, who holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Cornell University, brings a wealth of expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, and engineering innovation. Before joining Neptune, he played a key role at Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences, where he worked on cutting-edge machine learning applications. Since joining Neptune as a senior data scientist in May 2024, Wexler has led efforts to enhance the company's AI-driven underwriting and automation capabilities, significantly advancing Neptune's technological edge in the private flood insurance market.

Additionally, Brad Schulz, Neptune's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As Neptune continues to grow and evolve, this expanded role will allow Schulz to focus on strengthening the company's information security and cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring the protection of policyholder data and digital assets.

"Tom's deep expertise in AI and machine learning has already made a tremendous impact at Neptune," said Matt Duffy, President of Neptune Flood. "His leadership in technology innovation will be critical as we continue to scale and push the boundaries of what's possible in flood insurance. We are thrilled to have him leading our technology division. At the same time, Brad's expanded role as CISO reflects our commitment to cybersecurity as a core pillar of our growth. His deep knowledge of technology and security will ensure that Neptune remains at the forefront of protecting policyholder data while continuing to drive technological advancements."

These leadership changes position Neptune Flood for continued success as the company remains focused on expanding its market presence, enhancing customer experience, and leveraging technology to modernize flood insurance.

For more information about Neptune Flood and its leadership team, visit neptuneflood .

About Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood is the largest private flood insurance provider in the United States, revolutionizing the industry with AI-driven underwriting and machine learning technology. Neptune simplifies the flood insurance process, offering instant, affordable, and comprehensive coverage in minutes-without the delays and complexities of traditional insurance. Operating in 49 states and Washington, D.C., with Alaska launching soon, Neptune is committed to closing the flood insurance gap and making coverage accessible nationwide.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

[email protected]

917-902-0219

SOURCE Neptune Flood