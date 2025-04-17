Shipbob And Temu Form Strategic Partnership To Unlock New Sales Opportunities For U.S. Small And Medium-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized businesses and mid-market ecommerce merchants, today announced a new partnership and integration with Temu, one of the fastest-growing global online marketplaces.

ShipBob merchants can now easily expand their customer base by leveraging Temu's vast and growing audience of millions of shoppers, while ShipBob fulfills from their current inventory and warehouse footprint in the U.S.

"We are seeing sales on Temu grow rapidly in the past few months, and ShipBob's direct integration with Temu ensures all of our orders are processed timely and accurately," said Kevin (Ziyi) Wang, Sr. Program Manager, Supply Chain Business Analytics at WYZE, a Seattle-based smart home company. "This is with no need to have additional middleware or an OMS; ShipBob provides smooth technical support and sufficient visibilities on orders and inventory."

ShipBob merchants selling on Temu can connect their account in a few clicks and then seamlessly sync their products, inventory, orders, and shipment tracking. They can also manage cancellations up until orders are picked and keep inventory levels updated hourly across both platforms to prevent overselling and stock discrepancies.

"Driving more revenue remains a top goal for merchants and selling on marketplaces that have seen meteoric customer growth like Temu is a great lever," said Dhruv Saxena, ShipBob CEO and co-founder. "We're excited to offer Temu as an effortless expansion avenue to our merchants, and ShipBob's distributed fulfillment network is very conducive to delivering Temu orders in a fast, cost-effective manner while our merchants continue to manage sales, inventory, and orders across all channels through ShipBob."

Temu opened its marketplace to all U.S. sellers in 2024, supporting faster delivery for consumers and offering small and independent businesses additional channels to reach new customers.

"At Temu, we are continuously exploring ways to support sellers and enhance their experience on our platform," said a Temu spokesperson. "We're pleased to partner with ShipBob to make it easier for sellers to streamline fulfillment, optimize operations, and connect with more customers. We're excited to help sellers grow and achieve long-term success."

ShipBob merchants selling on the Temu marketplace can now connect their Temu account from the ShipBob App Store. For more information, visit

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 60+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob .

About Temu:

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

SOURCE ShipBob

