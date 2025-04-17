Yatsen Group Wins ESG Award At Beautyinc Awards For Sustainability Leadership In Beauty Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's event focused on three key themes: humanistic care, environmental protection, and technological innovation. It brought together over a hundred industry leaders to explore responses to evolving consumer markets and build a sustainable ecosystem, while also unveiling the winners of the prestigious BeautyInc Awards. Yatsen Group received the "ESG Award" for its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) areas, highlighting its leading position in China's beauty industry.

Yatsen Group recently received the ESG Award, highlighting the industry's recognition of the company's achievements in sustainable development. At the ceremony, Christy Sun, CMO of Yatsen Group, accepted the award on behalf of the Group and participated in the "Grow with Consumers" roundtable forum, engaging in discussions with beauty industry leaders.

Yatsen Group has released its ESG report for three consecutive years and has been highly recognized by MSCI, the world's largest index provider. It is the only company in China's beauty industry to receive an "A" rating in MSCI-ESG assessments for two consecutive years. Yatsen Group has taken a pragmatic approach to ESG governance, achieving significant progress over the past three years: Environmentally, it continues to reduce carbon emissions through product carbon footprint assessments and supply chain carbon audits. Socially, it has launched the "Create A Beautiful Life with Beauty Makeup" Program and the Green Computer Room Donation Activity, focusing on women's empowerment and rural education. In corporate governance, it ensures strong alignment between its development strategies and ESG goals through a robust governance structure and board diversity.

Notably, Yatsen Group has collaborated with its brands to pursue lighter packaging and more sustainable materials, demonstrating a clear commitment to sustainability. For example: Perfect Diary has adopted customized eco-friendly refill bags for its Milk Foam Makeup Remover, reducing plastic usage by 86%; the packaging of Translucent Blurring Longwear Foundation has adopted a refill structure, which can reduce plastic by 91.6%. All of the gift boxes of Galénic products in China and the express cartons for all brands of the company are made of FSC-certified paper. The capsule packaging of the EVE LOM Cleansing Oil Capsules and the capsule packaging of Age Defying Smooth Treatment are made from natural plant-based ingredients that are 100% biodegradable. These initiatives reflect Yatsen Group's commitment to driving the sustainable transformation of its products and embody the core theme of this year's awards-"Grow with Beauty."

Looking ahead, Yatsen Group will continue to lead the beauty-tech wave and pioneer a new chapter in ESG with forward-thinking approaches and innovative practices.

SOURCE Yatsen Group