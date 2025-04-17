Nowvertical Launches Datacatalyst On Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Unlocking Enterprise AI At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of its flagship DataCatalyst Solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, reinforcing the Company's strategic positioning at the intersection of enterprise AI, data infrastructure modernisation, and Microsoft ecosystem expansion.

Built to address the growing urgency around AI adoption, DataCatalyst is a ready-to-deploy, Azure-native solution designed to unify, enrich, and operationalise enterprise data – propelling clients forward on their data journey. It enables seamless, secure, and real-time data movement, cutting time-to-value on data products by up to 50% and reducing integration costs by up to 30%, laying the essential groundwork for Generative AI, automation, and real-time analytics.

“Many enterprises are eager to embrace AI, but they're held back by fragmented systems, poor data quality, and the complexity and cost of maintaining well governed data pipelines across their organisation. We developed DataCatalyst in direct response to this growing demand for real-world AI enablement,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical.“Reports show 74% of companies struggle to realise meaningful ROI from their AI initiatives, DataCatalyst gives our clients a secure and accelerated path to operationalising their AI investments, while delivering measurable ROI from their existing data estate.”

This launch builds on NowVertical's strategic initiative to create a Microsoft Center of Excellence (COE) launched 26 th November 202 - a global unit comprising more than 50 certified Azure professionals across India, LATAM, and the UK. NowVertical has delivered over 50 large scale Azure-based projects for enterprise clients, helping organisations optimise operations, reduce costs, and fast-track their data transformation journey.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

(905) 326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at , including the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.