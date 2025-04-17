Hylant And Toyota Tsusho Launch Hylant Toyotsu Insurance Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joint Venture Now Delivering Insurance and Risk Management Solutions for Japanese Businesses in the U.S.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hylant, a leading family-owned insurance brokerage, and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI), a global trading and investment enterprise, are pleased to announce the official launch of Hylant Toyotsu Insurance Services, a joint venture dedicated to serving Japanese-owned businesses operating in the United States.

With operations now underway as of April 1, 2025, Hylant Toyotsu provides tailored insurance brokerage and risk management solutions to support the complex needs of Japanese enterprises across multiple industries. The firm brings together Hylant's deep insurance expertise and Toyota Tsusho's extensive global network to deliver comprehensive, client-focused services.

Delivering Trusted Insurance Solutions for Japanese Businesses

“Hylant Toyotsu represents the best of both worlds-combining Hylant's long-standing experience in risk management with Toyota Tsusho's trusted relationships and industry knowledge,” said Bubba Berenzweig, CEO of Hylant.“We are excited to serve our Japanese clients with a new level of strategic risk guidance and personalized service.”

Toyota Tsusho's insurance division, Loyalty Group Insurance Services (LGIS), has been a trusted provider of insurance solutions to Japanese businesses for decades. By partnering with Hylant, the joint venture offers enhanced access to tailored insurance programs, proactive risk consulting, and specialized coverage solutions.

“We are thrilled to see Hylant Toyotsu officially open its doors,” said Haruyuki Hattori, Senior Vice President & COO at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc,“Japanese companies operating in the U.S. need a trusted partner that understands both their business culture and the complexities of the American insurance landscape. This joint venture is uniquely positioned to provide exactly that.”

Expanded Capabilities

Together, we are creating a new standard in serving Japanese businesses across the United States. Hylant Toyotsu' s bilingual service teams and dedicated industry specialists provide comprehensive risk management and employee benefits strategies tailored for Japanese businesses.

Looking Ahead

With a strong foundation in place, Hylant Toyotsu is poised for growth, expanding its client base and delivering innovative risk solutions to Japanese-owned companies throughout the U.S. and beyond. The leadership teams of Hylant and Toyota Tsusho remain committed to enhancing the client experience, deepening market expertise, and investing in resources to support future expansion.

For more information about Hylant Toyotsu Insurance Services, please visit hylanttoyotsu



About Hylant

Founded in 1935, Hylant is a leading privately held insurance brokerage, offering risk management, employee benefits, and insurance solutions. With offices across the U.S. and a global reach through strategic partnerships, Hylant delivers personalized service and industry expertise to businesses worldwide.

About Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI)

Toyota Tsusho America, Inc.(TAI), a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, is a diversified global trading and investment company, supporting industries such as automotive, logistics, and insurance. Through its insurance division, LGIS, TAI has provided specialized risk management solutions for Japanese businesses across North America.

