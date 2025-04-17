Tension At Tirupati Gaushala As NDA, YSRCP Leaders Trade Allegations Over Cow Deaths

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, April 17 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Sri Venkateswara gaushala here on Thursday as leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition YSR Congress Party had heated arguments over the alleged deaths of cows at the gaushala run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

There was high drama at the gaushala since morning as MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the united Chittoor district and TTD member Bhanu Prakash Reddy reached the gaushala and dared YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to come there and prove his allegations that many cows died at the gaushala due to negligence by the authorities.

MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Arani Srinivasulu, Kalikiri Murali Mohan and Bhanu Prakash Reddy reached the gaushala and telephoned Karunakar Reddy to come there and prove his allegation of cow deaths.

They told the YSRCP leader that instead of making baseless allegations, he should make a field visit and provide evidence.

They said they would talk to the Superintendent of Police and send him an escort to reach the gaushala. As per the suggestion by the police, Karunakar Reddy was asked to come to the gaushala with five persons.

Karunakar Reddy told the MLAs that he would come to the gaushala, and a large number of police personnel rushed to the gaushala to prevent any untoward incident. Police had already urged politicians not to come to the gaushala in groups and warned that they would deal firmly with those trying to create law and order problems.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy reached the gaushala instead of Karunakar Reddy. The NDA MLAs questioned the MP why Karunakar Reddy has turned up. Gurumoorthy stated that police have placed Karunakar Reddy under house arrest. The MLAs denied the allegation. This led to a heated argument between the two sides.

Both groups tried to speak to the media. The NDA leaders were seen preventing the MP and other YSRCP men from speaking to the media.

The MLAs alleged that YSRCP, led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is attacking Hinduism, adding that Karunakar Reddy should stop the drama.

The MLAs said the YSRCP leader made a false allegation that over 100 cows died at the gaushala, adding that only 34 cows have died and all records about the cause of death were available.

Meanwhile, Karunakar Reddy said that the coalition government could not take up his challenge due to fear and did not allow him and other YSRCP leaders to enter the gaushala. He reaffirmed that he stands by his version of the large-scale deaths of cows.

“A big posse of police had swarmed our house and did not allow us to go to the gaushala to prove our version. We said five members of our party, including MP Gurumoorthy, former ministers Narayanaswamy, R.K. Roja, and our MLC, would be visiting the gaushala to accept the challenge of the ruling coalition, but were not allowed,” he said.

“I still stand by what I said on the issue, and even the TTD version is that 170 cows died since June 2025, after the coalition government took office, though the figure I have is much higher,” he said.