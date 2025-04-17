Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health market reached a valuation of USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.11 billion by 2030, boasting a CAGR of 11.10%. This dynamic sector is redefining veterinary and animal healthcare practices through innovative AI applications that improve diagnostics, treatment, and overall animal welfare.

AI technologies, such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, are pivotal in transforming animal health management. These advanced systems enhance disease detection and diagnosis by analyzing medical images and biological data. For instance, AI algorithms can identify subtle anomalies in X-rays and MRIs, enabling early detection of conditions like cancer and infections, thus improving intervention success rates.

AI-driven predictive analytics offer breakthroughs in anticipatory veterinary practices by assessing historical health data and environmental factors. This allows for enhanced disease prevention strategies, efficient vaccination schedules, and minimized disease spread. Additionally, AI integration in telemedicine and remote monitoring via wearable devices facilitates real-time health assessments for livestock, helping avoid significant economic losses and ensuring a secure food supply chain.

Furthermore, AI aids in creating personalized treatment plans. By evaluating individual animal characteristics and historical treatment data, AI systems optimize treatment protocols, thus enhancing treatment efficacy, reducing adverse effects, and lowering healthcare costs for animal owners.

Nonetheless, the AI in Animal Health market faces challenges, primarily concerning data privacy and security. The use of sensitive animal health data in AI systems necessitates stringent security measures to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. The industry must also address the integration challenges of training veterinary professionals to effectively use AI technologies.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

The market benefits from increased pet ownership and advancing veterinary care demand. With 71% of rural adults owning pets, compared to 32% in suburban and 26% in urban areas, the need for tech-driven veterinary solutions is expanding. Conversely, data privacy concerns pose a significant challenge as AI technologies handle confidential animal health data.

Key Market Trends

A prominent trend is the integration of AI in diagnostic imaging, which is revolutionizing veterinary diagnostics. AI algorithms enhance the interpretation of diagnostic images like X-rays and MRIs, aiding in the identification of abnormalities. This advancement bolsters diagnostics accuracy and efficiency, improving animal health outcomes.

Key Market Players

Leading entities in this space include Zoetis Services LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Heska Corporation, SignalPET, VetCT, Vetology LLC, OneCup AI, Petriage, and ImpriMed, Inc. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation within the AI in Animal Health market.

Market Scope & Opportunities

This report categorizes the AI in Animal Health market by solutions (hardware, software & services), phases, applications (diagnostics, identification, tracking, monitoring, others), and region. It includes a comprehensive analysis of prominent companies and offers customization options tailored to specific business needs.

Key Attributes:

