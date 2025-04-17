Network Detection And Response (NDR) Market Disruptions: The $4.24 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’T Afford To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the global NDR Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly evolving segment. The newly released reports- ' Market Share: Network Detection and Response (NDR) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Network Detection and Response (NDR) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.46% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic NDR landscape and make informed decisions as the market scales new heights.

The Next Growth Frontier in Network Detection and Response

As cyber threats grow in sophistication - especially those targeting east-west traffic, lateral movement, and encrypted payloads- Network Detection and Response (NDR) has become a foundational layer of enterprise cybersecurity. Today's NDR platforms go far beyond traditional perimeter defenses by offering real-time network visibility , behavioral threat detection , and AI-powered response orchestration .

Industries including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, telecommunications , and critical infrastructure are embracing intelligent NDR solutions to detect threats that evade conventional tools like firewalls, IDS/IPS, and endpoint security. These platforms are designed to uncover zero-day exploits , advanced persistent threats (APTs) , command-and-control (C2) activity , and insider risks by continuously analyzing traffic patterns and anomalous behavior across hybrid environments.

Modern NDR solutions integrate seamlessly across cloud, data center, and edge networks , leveraging machine learning , behavioral analytics , and threat intelligence to deliver proactive detection and containment.

According to Sujitsinh Dubal , Analyst at QKS Group, " Network Detection and Response is now a mission-critical component of any forward-thinking cybersecurity strategy. With adversaries increasingly operating within the network perimeter, organizations need AI-driven solutions that provide deep visibility, contextual threat detection, and rapid response capabilities across east-west and north-south traffic. NDR helps ensure resilience, compliance, and continuity in the face of increasingly stealthy attack techniques."

In a world where attackers often dwell undetected for weeks or months, NDR is no longer optional - it's a strategic imperative for any organization seeking to secure its digital backbone.

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional NDR adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top NDR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in NDR solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role in NDR: Discover how AI, cloud computing are reshaping modern NDR - fuelling new levels of efficiency and agility for NDR.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Aizoon Technology consulting, Arista, Cisco, Corelight, cPacketnetworks, Cynamics, Darktrace, Extrahop, Fideliscybersecurity, Fortinet, Greycortex, Group-IB, HillstoneNetworks, Ironnet, Progress, StellarCyber, ThreatBook, Vehere, Trellix, Vmware, VectraAI, Netwitness, Netscout, TrendMicro, Sophos and Sangfor technologies.

Why This Matters for NDR Vendors

For CEOs, CISOs, and CSOs of NDR providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering untapped market potential, refining strategic direction, and outpacing emerging competitors. As organizations expand investments in smart warehousing and agile fulfilment solutions, vendors must deliver NDR with high configurability, seamless integrations, and real-time operational analytics, enabling swift, data-driven decision-making at scale.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

