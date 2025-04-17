Horizon Market Launches Fairminting Protocol And Transforms Bitcoin NFT Trading

Horizon Market

Horizon Market launches Fairminting-enabling trustless, account-free Bitcoin NFT minting and trading, built on Counterparty's historic protocol.

- Adam KrellensteinDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Market , developed by Unspendable Labs-the creators of Counterparty (XCP)-today announced a significant upgrade integrating Counterparty's renowned Fairminting protocol. Users can now mint and list Bitcoin NFTs directly on Horizon without creating an account, streamlining the NFT trading experience.Counterparty pioneered iconic Bitcoin NFT collections like Rare Pepes and Spells of Genesis-long before NFTs were a buzzword. Horizon now brings Fairminting to the forefront, giving creators a trustless, Bitcoin-native way to launch and list. Horizon leverages this proven method, allowing secure, frictionless minting and immediate listing, fully embracing Bitcoin's principles of decentralization and trustlessness."Horizon is transforming Bitcoin NFT trading ," said Adam Krellenstein, CEO of Unspendable Labs. "Integrating Counterparty's Fairminting protocol and allowing users to trade without accounts aligns perfectly with Bitcoin's original vision of decentralization. We're making NFT trading more accessible and secure for everyone."Key Features:* Fairminting Protocol Integration: Decentralized, transparent NFT minting directly on Bitcoin.* Account-Free Listings: Immediate, simplified NFT listings through direct listing credit acquisition.This launch solidifies Horizon's position at the forefront of Bitcoin NFT marketplaces, emphasizing usability, decentralization, and transparency, furthering Unspendable Labs' innovative legacy.Explore Bitcoin NFTs at horizon.

